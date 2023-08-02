When it comes to raising money, Andrea Hendricks is the clear winner among the four candidates running for mayor of Grand Haven.
Each candidate is required to file a report with the state on how much money their campaign has raised, and spent, prior to the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Hendrick, a current member of the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power’s Board of Directors, has raised $9,910 through July 23. That’s a significant lead over fellow mayoral candidates Benjamin Genser ($5,880), incumbent Cathy McNally ($5,500) and Robert Monetza ($170).
A pair of current Grand Haven City Council members – Karen Lowe and Kevin McLaughlin – have donated to Hendrick’s cause. McLaughlin has donated $250. Lowe also donated $250, as did Michael Lowe, who shares her address at 92 Poplar Ridge in Grand Haven.
Of Hendrick’s nearly $10,000 in contributions, more than $6,500 have come from parties outside Grand Haven. The largest contributions include a $500 gift from Michael Tardiff of Detroit, $500 from Brandon Dillon of Grand Rapids, $500 from Keith Klopcic of Ada, $350 from the Ottawa Integrity PAC, and $300 from Jeff Winston of Grand Rapids. She also donated $1,500 of her own money to her campaign.
Genser, a vice president for JP Morgan Chase Bank, has raised $5,880 in contributions toward his campaign. His largest supporters are Howard Genser of Highland Charter Township, who gave $1,225; Randall Williams of Grand Haven Township, who also gave $1,225; Robyn Brodie of West Olive, who gave $1,000; Tracy Williams, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, who gave $500; and Mary Kittleman of Grand Haven Township, who also gave $500.
Of the donations to Genser’s campaign, only one – a $25 contribution from Cheryl Wakerley – came from a resident of Grand Haven (not including a $105 contribution from Genser himself).
McNally, the current mayor of Grand Haven, has raised $5,500; however, her re-election campaign has been strictly self-funded.
Monetza, a former mayor of Grand Haven hoping to reclaim his spot, has raised $170 in campaign contributions, including $100 from Elizabeth Monetza, $50 from Mike Mutchins and $20 from Bonnie Tammen, all of Grand Haven.
The four candidates will be on the ballot for next week’s primary and the top two vote-getters will advance to the General Election in November.
