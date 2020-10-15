ZEELAND — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga confirmed Thursday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Huizenga, R-Zeeland, was slated to appear at a campaign rally with Vice President Mike Pence in a suburb of Grand Rapids on Wednesday afternoon and debate his Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 election, Bryan Berghoef, at the Grand Haven Tribune that evening. Huizenga tweeted Wednesday that he took a rapid test before the afternoon event, which came back positive, and he would self-isolate until the results of a PCR test would come back.
