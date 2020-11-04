Before hearing the final call for his sixth re-election campaign, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga decided to call it a night.
“I probably went to bed around 3 a.m.,” said the Republican congressman from Zeeland.
Despite the votes not yet being fully counted, Huizenga said he felt good about his position in the race, holding a strong lead with 60 to 70 percent of the vote throughout election night.
The Associated Press officially called the race for the incumbent at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday.
This is Huizenga’s seventh straight victory after taking office when Pete Hoekstra left in 2011.
Huizenga gained 59.3 percent of the vote in the Michigan 2nd Congressional District, compared to Democratic challenger Bryan Berghoef’s 38.1 percent. Other candidates included Max Riekse, Jean-Michel Creviere and Gerald Van Sickle.
Huizenga, 51, tested positive for COVID-19 before visiting a Vice President Mike Pence campaign stop in Grand Rapids on Oct. 14. Since then, he has been cleared to exit self-quarantine, he said.
This election was different than most, Huizenga said. COVID-19 simply “changed everything.”
The congressman spent election night with his family and a few close members of his campaign. Originally, he had planned a watch party with the Ottawa County Republican Party and some state representatives, but that plan was nixed due to safety protocols.
“COVID-19 has just caused everything to be different, from how we campaign, how voters receive information and maybe even the messaging,” he said Wednesday. “We are still pulling apart the numbers, but clearly there are a lot of folks that split their ticket.”
Huizenga speculated that he expects former Vice President Joe Biden to win Michigan, despite leading by less than 10,000 votes at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Two hours later, Biden’s lead tripled to more than 35,000 votes.
This race, already changed due to the pandemic, was more “rough and tumble” than what we’re used to, Huizenga said.
“I think probably this election cycle has been more personal than what West Michigan is used to,” he said. “Two years ago, we got the first taste of it, and that continued for this cycle, as well.”
Huizenga attributed this to the increased divisiveness of the nation. And West Michigan has become a spot of attention in the national media for congressional races, with incumbents Huizenga and Fred Upton and the Grand Rapids-area district.
“I ran a campaign that never once mentioned my opponent about what I did and what I wanted to do,” Huizenga said. “That wasn’t the case from (Berghoef) or his campaign.”
Berghoef was Huizenga’s second closest challenger, after Dr. Rob Davidson secured 43 percent of the vote in 2018.
Final results of Michigan’s vote may not be finalized until Friday, however, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Many political experts predicted that many day-of voters will be Republican voters and mail-in votes will be from Democratic voters. Huizenga’s team confirmed this while tracking his eventual victory.
“I do not think it is a surprise,” Huizenga said. “There is a record number of absentee ballots going out – a majority of those were Democrats who didn’t feel comfortable doing it in person.”
Huizenga, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and an established Republican, said his priorities in office will continue with addressing the complexities of COVID-19 and our economy, protecting the Great Lakes, addressing PFAS issues and, on a larger scale, taking a look at the looming national debt the country faces.
“Running for office is the most humbling thing I have done in my life, because it is not up to you,” Huizenga said. “Thank you.”
Brouwer, Kamiscke, Lanivan go kiss Bill's ring...
