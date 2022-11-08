At Ferrysburg City Hall on Tuesday morning, voters lined up down the hallway, ready to cast their ballots.
“It’s so important that people vote," Diane Duffy said after voting. “I feel the Democrats aren’t doing too good of a job right now, so I voted mainly Republican. … I hope the Republicans take the House and Senate.”
A mother and daughter leaving the polls said they were encouraged to vote for Michigan's Proposal 3.
“Not taking away women’s rights and not giving other people power over women’s bodies,” Mallory Castor explained why she voted in favor of the proposal.
Another Ferrysburg resident said she felt it was her “duty” to vote, especially for Proposal 3.
“I think it’s really important for women to have the right to choose, and I can't imagine that being taken away from me,” said Sarah Pepper, who was dropping off her absentee ballot with her 3-year-old son, Liam. “I think it’s a good idea to demonstrate to our kids our civic duties. Now that he’s old enough to see that, I brought him with me. … He saw the whole ballot, he asked what we were doing and I said 'We were voting.' And (he asked) why, and I said, 'Because we want people to represent us in the government.'”
Ferrysburg City Clerk Amber Schaner said plenty of voters were in the parking lot before their doors opened at 7 a.m.
"They haven't stopped since and it's been very steady," said Schaner, who marked her first time ever inspecting an election. "We have a great crew working with me and they bring a ton of experience in the past."
Schaner added that other neighboring municipal clerks have been fully supportive, too.
"All of Ottawa County has been very helpful," she said. "We're anticipating that rush around dinnertime, and we're getting some more help at close to make sure everything is good to go."
In Grand Haven, Paul Martin said he was voting Tuesday because of the statewide proposals on the ballot.
“I think it is important for us to make the decision as residents in Michigan before the legislators get a hold of them," he said. "It is the one thing on the ballot where we really have a say."
A young woman named Jaimie, who asked not to use her last name, said she came out to vote on Proposal 3.
“It is good to vote in general," she said, "but I mostly came for Proposition 3."
Others said they voted to fulfill their civic duty.
“For me, it is called polling day," said Michael Byington. “There is no issue too big or too small to get me to vote. I believe it is a responsibility.”
Another voter, Tom Boven added, “I think it’s a touchstone of our democracy.”
In Spring Lake, a steady stream of residents filtered in and out of the precinct at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. At one point, some election inspectors said they had to put up additional voting booths and tables to accommodate the early morning rush.
“We had to put up more privacy fencing because there were so many people wanting to vote,” said election inspector Sonya Warber. “When we opened the doors at 7 a.m., we had a line out the door and around the corner.”
Some residents were concerned with economic issues, while others expressed their displeasure with the current state administration.
Spring Lake High School history teacher Jim Warren said that, for him, at the nucleus of this election are the principles of traditional America at stake.
“Government control versus freedom of citizens,” he said. “I want to try and make sure that citizens are still free and not the government controlling everything that they do.”
That was top of mind for others, too, who said they’ve gone through turmoil, especially in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that’s the biggest thing because of what she’s done to us over the past two years,” said Mark Dinneweth of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after casting his vote. “I’ve been locked in my basement and it essentially destroyed my business.”
Kip Antekeier, said voting is not only his patriotic duty, but the issues at hand made this particular Election Day absolutely critical. The Spring Lake resident said he was most concerned with Proposal 3.
“It’s just wrong to continue and I understand that it’s a state law, but life is important and it starts at conception," Antekeier said. “I believe that it’s God’s design — He designed us to make sure that we represent Him well. I just feel like it’s really important to speak on that situation.”
Inflation and crime were crucial in Dianne Jankoski’s voting decision. She said she didn’t vote for the political party but for the candidate.
“Crime is out of control and I don’t think we’re attending to it,” said the Chicago native. “And inflation, if you looked at our investments over the last two years, it hasn’t been good.”
Village resident Alex Crocker added, “There’s certain policies that have been adopted that don’t seem to be helping. I know there’s more they could be doing and I figured a little bit of change is always good.”
