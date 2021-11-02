The results are in, and the City of Grand Haven will soon be under new management.
Incumbents Bob Monetza, Dennis Scott and Mike Dora all lost their races, and the two vacant seats on the Board of Light & Power have been filled.
Mayor
Challenger Catherine McNally received 1,673 votes to Monetza's 1,080 votes, ending Monetza's run as mayor after just one term.
“I’m disappointed, but by the same token I’ve had a good run, and I’ve enjoyed every minute I have had here," Monetza said. "We’ve done some good work on the council in my years, we will take it from there.
“It is now someone else’s turn, and I wish her the best, and I wish the best for the city.”
Offering some advice for his successor, he said that there is a lot to learn and that there is a steep learning curve.
McNally was unavailable for contact at the time of writing.
City Council
Newcomers Karen Lowe and Kevin McLaughlin received the most votes out of the four candidates running for two spots. Lowe received 1,615 votes and McLaughlin 1,564. Dora came in third with 1,089 votes and Scott was fourth with 752 votes.
“I appreciated the council appointing me for the two-year vacant term that was available. I’ve enjoyed the two years that I’ve been there, and everything I’ve helped to accomplish, and working with the other council members as well,” Dora said.
“It has been a great two years, I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve liked working with the public, being involved with them, and getting stuff done.”
Wishing the two new members luck and offering some advice, Dora said, “Everything moves slow. There is a lot of homework, and the best thing they can do is stay in communication with the residents, and it looks like they’ve done that.”
Scott, Lowe and McLaughlin were not available for comment Tuesday night.
Board of Light & Power
Michael Westbrook and Andrea Hendrick will be filling the two vacant BLP trustee seats. Westbrook received 1,387 votes and Hendrick received 1,670.
Andy Cawthon received 899 votes, and former mayor Geri McCaleb got 910 votes.
Charter Amendments
Voters were asked to vote on three City Charter amendments, all three of which passed.
The first amendment, which corrects inaccurate language in the City Charter, passed with 2,157 yes votes to 493 no votes.
The second amendment which changes gender-biased pronouns also passed, 1,620 to 1,146.
The final amendment deals with the City’s attorney. Previously, under the charter, the attorney was required to attend all City Council meetings; with this amendment, the City will no longer require the attorney to be present and will save on legal fees. The amendment passed 1,970 to 769.
