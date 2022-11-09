candidate forum 2

Paul Kraus, a prosecuting attorney for Ottawa County, speaks at a candidates forum in September. He was elected Tuesday to the newly created family law judge for the 20th Circuit Court.

A senior prosecuting attorney for Ottawa County has claimed the new family law judge seat for the 20th Circuit Court.

Paul Kraus doubled-up Mercedes Watts, 69,552 to 34,304, in Tuesday's election for the newly created bench.

