The Grand Haven chapter of the League of Women Voters is planning a pair of events this week to help area voters get a better feel for local candidates.
Tonight, the league will host a meet-and-greet with the two candidates running for mayor in Ferrysburg. That event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
Scott Blease is running for mayor and will appear on the ballot. Regina Sjoberg is also running as a write-in candidate.
According to the league’s Christine Baker, this won’t be a traditional forum; instead, each mayoral candidate will give a statement. After that, there will be an opportunity for the public to ask individual questions and to talk with the candidates face to face.
On Thursday, the LWV will host a forum for Grand Haven’s mayoral and City Council candidates. That event will take place at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., also beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Incumbent Bob Monetza is being challenged by Catherine McNally for mayor. It is a two-year term.
Four candidates – incumbents Mike Dora and Dennis Scott, along with challengers Karen Lowe and Kevin McLaughlin – are running for a pair of four-year terms on the council.
Thursday’s forum will include a round of formal questioning, followed by audience questions.
The general election for the two cities is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Thursday’s forum will be livestreamed on the Grand Haven Tribune’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.