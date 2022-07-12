Voters hoping to get a feel for the candidates running against each other for Ottawa County Board of Commissioners seats in the upcoming primary election may be disappointed.
The League of Women Voters will host a candidates forum on Thursday, July 14, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., beginning at 7 p.m. The league has invited the candidates running for commissioner seats in the 9th and 10th districts. Both incumbents have said they will attend the forum, but their challengers have all claimed prior commitments and are doubtful to attend.
That’s a disappointment for the League of Women Voters, who decided to host this forum due to the high number of contested races locally.
“The league usually does not host a forum for the primary election cycle,” said Joanne Query, the local chapter’s acting president. “However, with the number of candidates challenging the incumbents, the league thought it best to host a forum for the community.”
In the 9th District, a pair of Republicans will face off in the Aug. 2 primary. Incumbent Philip Kuyers of West Olive will face Roger Belknap of Grand Haven.
In the 10th District, three Republicans are on the primary ballot: incumbent Roger Bergman, along with Jenni Shepherd-Kelley and Thomas Elhart. All three live in Grand Haven.
Belknap and Shepherd-Kelley are both endorsed by the conservative political action committee called Ottawa Impact. Query noted a recent interview with Mary Ellen Murphy on WGHN (92.1 FM) and confirmed later with the Tribune that neither plans to attend the forum as both have prior commitments. Elhart has also told organizers he’s doubtful to attend as he also has a prior commitment.
The forum will also host the four candidates running for the newly drawn state House 88th District, which includes southwest Muskegon County, as well northwest Ottawa County, including Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, as well as Spring Lake, Crockery, Grand Haven, Robinson, Olive and Port Sheldon townships. Democrats Christine Baker and Jeffrey Noel, both of Grand Haven, will face off in the primary, as will Republicans Mick Bricker of Spring Lake and incumbent state Rep. Greg VanWoerkom of Norton Shores.
Query said Bricker may not be in attendance as he has a prior commitment.
The forum will not be livestreamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.