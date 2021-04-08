The League of Women Voters of Grand Haven Area is hosting a town hall event to educate voters on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission’s process in drawing new legislative and congressional maps as part of a National Day of Action on redistricting.
The virtual town hall will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, via livestream on the Facebook pages of the local league chapter and Loutit District Library. The discussion will focus on redistricting in Michigan, the new commission and opportunities for the public to provide input to the commission before it draws the maps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.