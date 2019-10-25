Editor’s note: This questionnaire is the seventh in an eight-part series, giving readers an opportunity to learn a little more about the candidates who will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Grand Haven candidates include Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza for the mayoral post; Collin Beighley, Jamie Cooper, Ryan Cummins and (incumbent) Mike Fritz for two City Council seats; and Andy Cawthon and Todd Crum for a trustee position with the Board of Light & Power. Questionnaires will run alphabetically through the Oct. 26 edition.
Name: Andy Cawthon
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired from 35 years of management and sales of computer systems with both national and international businesses.
Education: B.A. in zoology, University of California, Santa Barbara; M.S. in life sciences, University of Illinois, Chicago
Community involvement: I was a participant in Resilient Grand Haven 2017 and a participant in the BLP community forum on the Sims Power Plant in 2018. I was on the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Board from 2001-14 and president of the festival from 2013-14. I am also privileged to serve on the Grand Haven Musical Fountain Committee since 2012, chairperson since 2014, and leading the successful Fountain Audio Project fundraising campaign this past year. In 2007, I joined the Grand Haven Main Street/DDA Promotions and Marketing Committee and have been the chairperson since 2012. Born in Texas to a military family, I finally really feel rooted in Grand Haven. My wife and I have nine grandchildren and am invested in their futures. I have volunteered at Mary A. White Elementary School since 2018, explored 30 of the 38 Ottawa County parks, worked on beach clean-ups and the Re-Imagine Play Project.
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for the BLP Board of Trustees?
For the past three years, I have been attending the BLP Board meetings and have been involved in the BLP, City Council and Community Forum discussions of the Sims power plant closure. Additionally, through my activities as Promotions & Marketing chair for Grand Haven Main Street/DDA, I have been following the discussions between the city, BLP and Main Street boards regarding support of the downtown snowmelt system. I believe this participation gives me a unique perspective of the many stakeholders involved in the plant closure and support of the snowmelt system including City Council, city departments, downtown merchants, residents and rate payers.
For the past year, I have been studying, reading, researching and talking to anyone about our energy future in Grand Haven. I have heard many divergent views on the future of power generation, power purchasing, Harbor Island remediation and redevelopment, as well as the current re-evaluation of a “peak load” gas plant. I have read the BLP’s 2017-21 Strategic Plan, EPA white papers on power plant remediation and the city of Holland HDR Report, “Power for the 21st Century.” I also read the budgets and have had discussions with BLP staff and the city’s finance director on how bonds are issued for the BLP.
Additionally, during my 35-year career in sales and management, I have developed keen listening, collaborating, researching and problem-solving skills. I feel these skills are valuable because of the importance and complexity of the decisions facing the BLP trustees.
What do you think is the single most important issue for the BLP during the ongoing energy transition?
Clear, concise and open communication with all BLP customers. We stress that the BLP is a community-owned power utility, and if we are honest in saying that, we need to have the community involved in these decisions. Our community needs to know that the BLP is trying the best it can to meet their energy needs with the lowest-possible cost and the most-reliable solution. Communicating the need for our own “peaking” plant, getting community input for the future use of Harbor Island and the old diesel plant on Harbor Drive, and maintaining our city’s snowmelt system are all part of our energy transition.
How important are renewable resources to Grand Haven’s energy future?
Renewable energy is very important to Grand Haven’s energy future, especially in light of state mandates requiring specific percentages of power to be from renewable sources. Our local BLP renewable options need to be researched to look for available land and ideas (our own solar panel field?) and to encourage local industries to explore their own source(s) of renewable energy (Meijer wind turbines on their building is an example). Currently, the BLP can purchase renewable energy through the Michigan Municipal Power Agency (MPPA) to meet the state requirements. In addition, the BLP could become a resource to our customers in trying to reduce energy consumption through educating them about demand management (running the dishwasher at night, for example) and using energy-efficient appliances such as LED lighting.
How important is it for the BLP to be transparent to customers? How do you ensure transparency?
I think that the BLP Board and staff are very transparent in publishing meeting agendas, minutes and consulting reports, and I would recommend that they continue their current practices. I was able to obtain and read the entire Sims Power Plant Closure Recommendation Report from April 24, 2018. I would further support holding some BLP Board meetings in the evenings to allow for more input from citizens and customers. I would also support holding posted “Office Hours” at regular times and venues to allow board members and staff to receive more citizen and customer feedback.
What do you see for the future of Grand Haven, and how would you work with the BLP Board to make that happen?
The city of Grand Haven has limited land to allow for expansion of residential, retail and industrial uses, but our surrounding townships have significant land for expansion and which could lead to possible increased demand for power.
I would like to work with the BLP Board as I agree with their current objectives as stated in their 2019 GHBLP Power Supply Plan. The plan as posted on their website states: “The new natural gas-fired power plant being proposed would be constructed within the same footprint of Sims; however, the smaller plant will occupy significantly less of the site. Although the site reuse plan has yet to be fully developed, it is anticipated that increased public access to the Grand River and Linear Park, mitigated wetlands, and potentially a community solar power ‘garden’ may be incorporated into the site redesign and remediation plan. Finally, the new generation facility will be designed to house the heat source for the downtown snowmelt system.”
The board is exploring a modular peak plant to provide energy during high-demand periods such as summer extreme heat times and possibly tourist season in general when our population dramatically increases. Currently, the BLP is getting pricing for modular natural gas-fueled diesel engines, made by suppliers such as Caterpillar, Wartzila and/or Siemens. A modular system is a standardized diesel engine in a standardized building, nothing is customized so it is a lower cost. You get the building design, but you can ask for a blueprint in which you can easily add another diesel engine or two if that is necessary in the future.
Again, I see communication with our customers and the broader community as very important in making any decisions as this proposed plan moves forward.
I will work my utmost if elected as a BLP trustee to continue the BLP tradition of long-term financial responsibility, adaptability to a changing power marketplace and continuing commitment to our community. I believe the BLP can enable the city of Grand Haven and the BLP service area to still be the best place to live and also attractive to new businesses.
