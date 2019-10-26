Editor’s note: This questionnaire is the final survey in an eight-part series, giving readers an opportunity to learn a little more about the candidates who will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Grand Haven candidates include Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza for the mayoral post; Collin Beighley, Jamie Cooper, Ryan Cummins and (incumbent) Mike Fritz for two City Council seats; and Andy Cawthon and Todd Crum for a trustee position with the Board of Light & Power.
Name: Todd Crum
Age: 56
Occupation: I spent more than 29 years working at the BLP, the majority of them as a supervisor, until retiring this past spring.
Education: After graduating from Grand Haven High School, I joined the United States Navy Reserves. After serving eight years in the Navy, I attended and graduated from MCC.
Community involvement: I have served our community as vice chair on the Historic Conservation Commission; I am president of the Alex Crum Memorial Foundation; for many years I participated in the Ottawa County Day of Caring program; I currently serve on the Sandpiper Association Board. I enjoy being outside, and my favorite pastime is walking our spectacular waterfront with my wife. I also enjoy playing golf and watching the Lions during football season.
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for the BLP Board of Trustees?
I have worked 29 years in the electric utility business and have a great understanding of what it takes to run an electric utility. I have volunteered on various boards and know how to work together as a team to get the job done. I’m a people person with great listening skills.
What is the single most important issue for the BLP during the ongoing energy transition?
I think the single most important issue for the BLP during the energy transition is to build smart. I support a small generating unit to be built, and sooner rather than later. Local generation and local control is very important for our community.
How important are renewable resources to Grand Haven’s energy future?
Currently, the Board of Light & Power meets all of the state- and federal-mandated renewable energy requirements, and is on course to meet future requirements. Shutting down the coal-fired plant is a win for our community. As renewable energy becomes cost effective and reliable for customers, the BLP should keep adding clean power to its energy portfolio.
How important is it for the BLP to be transparent to its customers? How do you ensure transparency?
Transparency is important. I would like to see City Council and the BLP trustees working closely together to solve our community needs. I would like to see more BLP customers attend the board meetings. I would recommend that the meetings be held in the evening rather than in the afternoon. Perhaps this could help members of our community to attend.
What do you see for the future of Grand Haven, and how would you work with the BLP Board to make that happen?
There are big changes on the horizon for the BLP. Sims III, the coal-fired generator plant, is coming down and Harbor Island remediation project will take place. The diesel plant is being retired and decisions will have to be made on the best use of this property. The new direction is purchasing power from the grid. This offers more flexibility and cheaper rates. I am a supporter of adding a small, natural gas generator to the BLP’s energy portfolio along with purchasing renewable energy from the grid. I would like to see AMI (Advanced Meter Infrastructure) implemented – this technology is overdue for our community. I will work diligently with the current BLP trustees to make sure our community continues to have low rates, local generation and reliability.
