Editor’s note: This questionnaire is the sixth in an eight-part series, giving readers an opportunity to learn a little more about the candidates who will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Grand Haven candidates include Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza for the mayoral post; Collin Beighley, Jamie Cooper, Ryan Cummins and (incumbent) Mike Fritz for two City Council seats; and Andy Cawthon and Todd Crum for a trustee position with the Board of Light & Power. Questionnaires will run through the Oct. 26 edition of the Tribune.
Name: Mike Fritz
Age: 66
Occupation: Owner/partner, Fritz Auto Body
Education: Grand Haven High School and variety of trade schools for auto body repair
Community involvement: I have lived in Grand Haven my whole life. I am a fifth generation to live here. I have been involved with Tri-Cities Kids League. Since being elected to council, I have been involved with projects such as lighthouse restoration, catwalk restoration, coal tipple, Musical Fountain, boardwalk, East Grand River Park and the skate park.
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for City Council?
I was chairman and vice chairman of NORA for 13 years, serve on the Economic Development Committee, Brownfield Redevelopment, audit committee and the audit review committee. I have served on the Blue Ribbon finance committee for infrastructure on both bond issues. I have been involved with all aspects of city government.
What do you consider the top issues facing the city, and how would you address them?
Infrastructure is by far a big one. In order to maintain the needs of our city, we have to keep up with this. We are looking at a sustainable and long-term way of funding these growing needs, so future councils will have a mechanism to get the work done for years. If this millage is passed, it will help us maintain our infrastructure without adding more debt and a higher millage. It will replace what is already there.
What do you consider the city’s strengths and how would you build on them?
The strengths of the city are its citizens. You need to listen and build trust with them. We have a great city staff that looks at what is best, like keeping us financially sound, a great public safety department that makes us safe, public works department, beautiful parks, good roads, a beautiful town. When our citizens get involved, things get done.
What do you see for the future of Grand Haven, and how would you work with the other members of City Council to make that happen?
I see Grand Haven continuing doing what it has always done, being a great place to live, to raise children, work, or just to visit. Working together is the glue that keeps Grand Haven what it is. I will continue to be ready and available to listen to all concerns. Working with my fellow council members has always been a strength of mine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.