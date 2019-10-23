Editor’s note: This questionnaire is the fifth in an eight-part series, giving readers an opportunity to learn a little more about the candidates who will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Grand Haven candidates include Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza for the mayoral post; Collin Beighley, Jamie Cooper, Ryan Cummins and (incumbent) Mike Fritz for two City Council seats; and Andy Cawthon and Todd Crum for a trustee position with the Board of Light & Power. Questionnaires will run through the Oct. 26 edition of the Tribune.
Name: Ryan Cummins
Age: 32
Occupation: I work full time as a municipal event planner. I also work part time for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Education: I have a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University. I have also taken multiple courses on planning and zoning fundamentals, and am a member of the Michigan Association of Planning.
Community involvement: I currently serve our community as chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, a member of the Planning Commission, and as a part-time marine and reserve deputy for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for the City Council?
Public service is core to who I am as a person. I have a great amount of experience at the local, county and state levels. In addition to my service on Grand Haven commissions and with our Sheriff’s Office, I have previous state government experience that includes over six years of work as a child welfare specialist and manager for the state of Michigan. These positions have allowed me to gain significant experience seeing how government works (and does not work), as well as an understanding of many of the challenges and opportunities we are facing in Grand Haven.
What do you consider the top issues facing the city, and how would you address them?
There are a number of top issues facing Grand Haven, which include the following. I will note the “how” to address them takes more than just a quick paragraph but rather significant research, public feedback and informed decision making.
Board of Light & Power: With Sims set to be decommissioned in 2020, we have to look at deciding the next steps in a realistic and cost-effective way. The Board of Light & Power Board and the City Council must be in sync on this. The BLP has two main functions: the generation of power and the distribution of power. I agree with many that a power utility that is local and focuses on energy distribution and rapid response during outages is important. But, rather than borrow and have to pay off bonds of over $100,000,000 (plus interest) on a new plant that only supplements our community needs, we should look at purchasing power from a variety of other sources to keep our electricity rates as they are now, or lower. Some of the money saved from investing millions in a new power plant could be invested into cleaning up the current Sims plant site and make it viable for residential and perhaps commercial use. This would be a huge tax base benefit to all of us. This will not be easy as the current site is environmentally contaminated, may be in a flood plain and would need significant private investment, as well. But I believe it’s worth the investment.
Attainable housing: I am running both to keep Grand Haven prosperous and to make a good life attainable for future generations. I was lucky to buy my home five years ago. I want families, single people, those who work here, and those who for generations have made this city special to be able to afford living here. We can make housing more attainable through infill and smart increases in density. As we review our current Zoning Ordinance, we can make significant changes including allowing accessory dwellings, smaller apartments and houses which can be rented at more affordable rates.
Fiscal responsibility: As with all other homeowners here, I want to see our tax dollars used effectively. As Grand Haven grows and as property values continue to increase, perhaps it is time to look at ways to actually reduce our tax rate, without cutting our excellent services. We may be able to enhance our tax base by increasing housing density in some areas, encouraging development in under-utilized commercial areas, and on Harbor Island. We need to do this in ways that preserves the charm of Grand Haven and more effectively uses the land we have. When possible, we should also adhere to a “pay as you go” strategy to avoid costly debt. We must continue to leverage state grant dollars, and work to strengthen the funding of our city employee pension liabilities so we do not have a big surprise in the future.
I also think summer parking issues, infrastructure improvements and appropriate zoning updates are also areas of real concern that need to be addressed, as well.
What do you consider the city’s strengths and how would you build on them?
Grand Haven has many strengths that we can be proud of as a community. Our biggest strength is the people who live here and have made Grand Haven a unique place to live. Our town has many unique neighborhoods and districts, and it’s important to maintain each area’s charm and sense of community. Grand Haven also has many great dedicated and diverse manufacturers, businesses, shops and restaurants that need both locals and visitors to support them. Grand Haven has a great history that is easily seen in our historic buildings, but also in the stories many residents share. It is important to not lose sight of our history. Grand Haven also has the greatest public amenities including our beaches, natural features, boardwalk, Musical Fountain, events and festivals.
What do you see for the future of Grand Haven, and how would you work with the other members of City Council to make that happen?
I see the future of Grand Haven as a safe and fiscally responsible community. One where residents, workers and visitors can enjoy what Grand Haven has to offer. It is important for our future to include the right balance of the following:
• A balanced economy of manufacturing, locally owned retailers, tourism and services.
• Future projects that maintain the charm and character of our community, but also prepare the community for the changing times and culture into which we are fast moving as a society.
• Housing development that is attainable at a variety of price points so that families, single people, those who work here, and those who for generations have made this city special can afford to live here.
• Frequent reviews and adjustments of our Master Plan and zoning so they reflect our community desires and vision.
• A vibrant waterfront that is our pride and joy. I hope we can work together to extend our boardwalk and bike paths along the entire riverfront.
I will work with City Council to address our citizens’ lack of awareness of “what is going on” in local (and county) government. I look forward to working with council members, local nonprofits and our media to find ways to keep people better informed as we adjust to the changes happening daily. I will work with City Council to listen and learn from people with differing views, to make well-researched, well-informed and well-considered decisions and be a consensus builder.
