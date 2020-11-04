Ferrysburg City Clerk Debbie Wierenga said that she expected a steady in-person vote on Tuesday, but the polls were really busy and it wasn’t even 8 a.m.
Wierenga said that the city had received 1,438 absentee ballots as of the close of business Monday afternoon. During a typical presidential election, the total number of absentee votes received in Ferrysburg is closer to 800, she said.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 75 people had voted in person, much like a normal presidential election, Wierenga said.
People were already in line when the doors opened for voting. Soon the parking lot was full and people were parking on the street.
At 8 a.m., everyone in line was wearing a face mask and spaced themselves far apart.
Greg Harr said he arrived at 7:05 a.m. and waited about 40 minutes to vote. Although he didn’t like having to wear a mask in addition to the social distancing, he said he did his part.
“I’ve never seen this before,” the older man said of the long line outside and the cars parked all over. “It’s nice to see people coming out to vote.”
Harr said he voted “straight Republican, like I always have.”
At St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, Earl Martin was working outside in the parking lot and was shocked to see a line of people wrapping around the front and the back of the church, waiting to get inside and cast their votes.
Martin also took time to vote for President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden because, he said, Trump isn’t a career politician.
“I’m tired of lip service from politicians,” Martin said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been in politics for a long time. Trump is a businessman who knows how to take care of business.”
Martin said people tend to trust in-person voting more than sending in absentee ballots.
“I like to know my vote is there,” he said. “Putting it in the mail slot is spooky. You hear a lot of stories (about mail-in ballots).”
Inside the church, Nancy Ranich, co-chairperson of Spring Lake’s third precinct, said she and her staff were expecting a busy day, and their prediction was spot on.
“Numbers have been very high,” she said. “There was a line when we opened at 7. It thinned out around 9, but it’s been steady. The longest I heard someone having to wait was 40 minutes.
“We knew we were going to be slammed because of the August primary, so we’re not surprised by the crowds,” Ranich added. “We’re glad to see them. Some elections, you bring a book to read because it’s so slow. Not today.”
Penni DeWitt worked the election at Hope Reformed Church in Grand Haven Township. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the three combined precincts had seen nearly 1,000 voters.
“Our township clerk said about 80 percent of the people in our precinct had voted absentee, but it’s been nice and steady all day,” DeWitt said. “We usually see voting right up to 8 (p.m.). I think sometimes people get home and see the 6 o’clock news and get reminded, ‘Oh yeah, I need to get out and vote.’ We’re usually busy right up to 8 o’clock, and if they’re in line until 8 we take them.”
