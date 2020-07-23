With no Democrats running, the winner of the Republican Party primary for Robinson Township supervisor on Aug. 4 will decide the post between a pair of longtime residents.
Kathryn L. Kuck seeks a second term as the township supervisor amid a challenge from Frank Johnson.
We asked both candidates questions on issues facing the township. Their answers are below, with candidates in alphabetical order.
(Note: Interviews have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Frank Johnson
Age: 63
Occupation: Retired
Previous community involvement: Longtime resident, family moved to area in 1960s, ran a Christmas tree nursery
Why are you running?
I want the township government to be more responsive to the citizens of the township that they work for. We have seemed to be losing that out here, and I don’t like it. I don’t think anybody else does either.
I don’t dislike anybody in the government right now in the township. I think they’re trying to do the best they can. I think it might be time for some newer ideas and different strategies, I think we’ve gone down the road to overregulation and separation. I think it’s time we bring the two back together again.
What do you see as some of the key issues facing Robinson Township in the coming years?
Just that I am concerned for the citizenry. I’m not concerned for the government, not concerned for myself. I’m concerned for the people that live here, and they’re my primary concern. I don’t hold a government position up to anything over anybody else. I think we have to be us, not “them and us.”
One right now is quality water supply. There are some areas in the township where the drinking water is not up to standards and should be. We’re going to have to partner with other parts, with Grand Haven Township, and we’re going to have to do some work on water and environmental here. That’s one of my major concerns, environmentally.
My major concern is the relationship between the government and the people. You walk into the township sometimes in like in other townships or this one, sometimes you feel it’s an adversarial position. I don’t want that, I want to get away from that. That’s my major concern is the relationship between the government, the township government and the citizenry is our major concern here.
What are your plans for making that relationship more cohesive?
I think we’re gonna have to revisit some zoning issues. We’re going to have to pay real close attention to the dreams of the people out here, not the dreams of the planners, because the citizenry should be the planners. We don’t need to revamp the entire township government, we just want to make it more responsive, in a good way, not more responsive in a negative way.
What else should voters know about you ahead of the primary?
I’m a long-time resident. We farm here, we build houses, we’ve done a lot of different things in the township, and always saw prosperity here. That’s one of the reasons we came here. We had an opportunity to farm here and a great family. We lived a good life and a good dream here.
Kathryn L. Kuck (incumbent)
Age: 63
Previous community involvement: Current member on NORA advisory board, local Tri-Cities Recreation Task Force, active member of American Legion Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary
Why are you running?
We have a lot of stuff that is started here but not finished. We have a lot of water issues, but PFAS being one we did a lot of research on the issue going back through past minutes trying to find a source as to where it might have originated from. We’re working with (the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) on that.
We’ve done a lot of good, we’ve saved some money, and found ways to reduce costs and get the same type of service. So we just have some ongoing things we want to finish.
What do you see as some of the key issues facing Robinson Township in the coming years?
Well, right now, with what’s going on in our world with the COVID-19 virus, it’s going to be financial stability with COVID. We understand that our revenue sharing is going to be cut – we don’t know how much as of yet. It’s going to be about trying to keep our costs down, and yet have a balanced budget across our board.
Right now, we’re interviewing companies to update our 2020 Master Plan. With that might come some updating to our township ordinance. Those plans can go on from six months to a year, you never know.
I’ve also been dealing with no-wake (zones). We’ve got a lot of water concerns as far as no-wake zones go.
We still have houses down on the river that are surrounded by water. Flooding funding is always an issue here, but we’ve also had a lot of homes that have basements that have flooded.
And we did start earlier this year working with the Ottawa County Road Commission and Grand Haven Charter Township to review our current contracts with them on municipal water. So we have some things that are in the works. A groundwater initiative with the county is another thing that we’ve been working on the last four years. There’s a road millage that was just approved for another eight years, so we’re going to continue on with that.
And then we have an issue that we talked about as we proceeded with our 2020 Master Plan was controlling the growth in our township versus farmland and preserving that farmland. About a third of our properties here in Robinson Township is farmland. Do we want to lose that farmland?
We want the growth – but do we want to lose farmland for that growth? How many times did we hear in that first month (of the pandemic) groceries could be at a shortage? Farmland is important to us.
How have the financial difficulties brought about by the pandemic affected plans for the township?
When I worked for Ottawa County, I’ve had to deal with this before so far as loss and revenue sharing and on lightening up a budget – I’m sure we can find ways to do that. I will give my treasurer all the credit in the world. We have a very overseen and tight budget, but I’m sure there are some places that we can knock some money out here and there. And that’s, I think, with any budget, any township budget, any county budget, any business budget.
