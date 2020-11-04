Jason Vinkemulder shared an interesting perspective after casting his vote late Tuesday morning. The Spring Lake man said he voted for Donald Trump, even though there are aspects about the president he doesn’t like.
“I’m a big believer in the Second Amendment,” Vinkemulder said. “Even though I also fully support women’s rights, it came down to that he’s the lesser of two evils.
“A vote’s not like handing out a valentine,” he added. “You don’t need to love everything about a candidate to support him.”
Most other voters who spoke to Tribune reporters Tuesday were considerably more gung-ho about their respective candidates.
Josh Spitler proudly voted to give President Trump four more years in office.
“I’m a business owner, and before the pandemic, I was doing great,” the Spring Lake man said. “In my opinion, he did an excellent job on the economy.”
Steven Gionet said he cast his vote for Trump because he fears what would happen to his Second Amendment rights should a Democrat take office.
“I’m going for Trump – gotta save that Second Amendment,” he said. “The Democrats don’t like guns. If anything, they’re going to raise the prices on them.”
Eighteen-year-old Hunter Robbins voted for the first time Tuesday. The Spring Lake High School senior said he was excited to cast his vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Hopefully to change something and change the outcome,” Robbins explained his choice. “I think he’ll help everyone come together and make this a better place.”
Clifton Copenhaver of Grand Haven has voted for the Green Party for the past 14 years, but decided to vote for Joe Biden this year.
“The most important issue for me was the protection of my rights,” he said. “I’m part of the LGBTQ community and I’m sure everyone is aware of the fact that the president is rolling back our rights and access to health care. It’s very important to me as a member of the transgender community.
“Now is not the time to vote third party,” Copenhaver added. “Getting Trump out of office takes precedence. Biden wasn’t my first choice and I don’t agree with everything he says.”
Holly Rowanowski said she voted for Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen.
“Her principles are in line with mine,” the Grand Haven woman said. “I know she’s not likely to win, but it’s important to vote for our principles and not the lesser of two evils. If we all vote with our principles in mind, we can effect change in this country.”
Rowanowski voted in person because she forgot to plan ahead, but she said the “ritual of voting in person is meaningful.”
Jess Addington found the presidential race the most important thing on the ballot this year.
“It’s a very important election this year with social issues and the pandemic,” the Grand Haven man said. “We need a leader to solve problems, not stir them up.”
Nineteen-year-old Ethan Hodge said he voted for Donald Trump.
“I’m going to vote red (Republican) because their policies align with my faith and my beliefs,” the young Grand Haven man said. “The economy has not been great because of the pandemic, but Donald Trump has created jobs and helped the economy.”
Hodge said he voted in person to make sure his vote counted.
“I see lots of stuff on social media about people ripping up mail-in ballots. I just don’t want to run the risk,” he explained. “Voting in person is a surefire way that my vote counts.”
Jeff Stevens came out to the polls to vote for Trump and U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.
“I voted for Bill because I know him,” the Grand Haven man said. “Lots of people focus on the presidential election, but local elections affect our lives much more.”
Stevens said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, but decided to this year.
“I don’t like (Trump) and I can barely stand him,” he said. “But I think the other side has gone too far.”
Stevens voted in person even though his mother and sister voted with absentee ballots.
“I like to come here and do it. I did it in 2016, it’s kind of cool,” he said. “You only get to do it every four years. As long as you social distance and wear a mask, it’s safe.”
Twenty-year old Madelyn Rameau voted for the first time Tuesday, casting her vote for Biden.
“I don’t agree with a lot of Trump’s views, especially when it comes to women’s rights and gay rights,” the Spring Lake woman said. “I hope that things can get better.”
Kristi Scott of Ferrysburg declined to say how she voted.
“I think it’s very important,” she said of voting. “It’s our right to do this.”
A man who would not identify himself said, “It’s a serious time in our country. I voted for the right candidate.”
David Redeker of Spring Lake shared similar sentiments.
“I think it’s an important vote – more important than previous elections,” he said. “I think more people will vote this year because of all the things happening around the world.”
