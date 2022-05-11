A relatively high turnout of voters participated in Ottawa County’s May 3 election – the majority of which voted absentee.
County Clerk Justin Roebuck said 28,735 Ottawa County residents voted in the election, out of a total of 173,162 who are registered. That number, he said, includes both Muskegon and Allegan county precincts that have Ottawa County school districts crossing over with their own.
