There are four candidates currently running to become mayor of Grand Haven. In August, voters will go to the polls to narrow that number down to two.
On Monday, Grand Haven’s League of Women Voters held a forum allowing candidates to share their views on a number of topics important to the community. The candidates are current mayor Catherine McNally, former mayor Bob Monetza, Board of Light & Power trustee Andrea Hendrick, and Benjamin Genser.
BLPCCCThree out of the four candidates said they were supportive of the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power and would be voting “no” on the Board of Light & Power Charter Change Coalition’s amendment to dissolve the organization.
McNally said as the mayor, she swore to protect the city’s charter and she fully follows that oath to the best of her ability, adding that the charter amendment is of “academic interest” to her. However, as a citizen she said she will vote no and that she thinks the BLP is an “excellent organization.”
Genser also said he would be voting no.
“It is my opinion that the Charter Change Coalition is attempting to navigate around the democratic process in an effort to amend the city charter to dissolve the BLP’s current structure,” Genser said. “The beauty of democracy lies with the voter’s ability to bring about democratically elected change.
“To suggest that an amendment to the city charter is necessary to solve a complex problem that is facing the community’s energy needs is un-American,” he continued. “We may not agree with what the future of Grand Haven’s energy policy should be. But we should all agree that amending the charter is not something to be taken lightly.”
Monetza said he was also supportive of the BLP and felt that if anything needed to be changed in the charter, it was some of the ambiguity surrounding the BLP and the City Council’s authority on certain matters.
Hendrick, a member of the BLP’s Board of Directors, has a different opinion, and said she will vote yes on the charter change. She said that the BLP belongs to the Michigan Public Power Agency (MPPA), and that 11 of the 22 municipalities that belong to the MPPA have a separate organization like the BLP; only two of them have elected officials.
She said dissolving the BLP in favor of creating a new department at the city would not take away members of the community’s voice and it would create more collaboration between the city’ departments and outreach through the Sustainability and Energy Commission.
Budget
Each candidate had a different take on the city’s budget and how to spend its money.
McNally and Monetza both said they thought money should be spent on the city’s normal governmental services that they are expected to provide. McNally mentioned the cleanup of Harbor Island being something the city needs keep an eye on, and that the city is trying to find outside money to help pay for those expenses.
Hendrick said the city needs to be looking at incremental growth and infill development.
Genser said the city has been in a position of “financial uncertainty” for years. He said the city needs to stop electing leaders that reward special interests – like property developers – with tax breaks.
DEI
On the topic of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), the four candidates all expressed their support.
Genser said he has seen the benefit of DEI from a business perspective and as a Jewish man has benefited from the accepting nature of the Grand Haven residents.
When talking on the topic, Hendrick shared information about her unique upbringing. She said she grew up with a Black stepmother. Having spent time in Black neighborhoods as well as white ones, she said, “I always wondered as a kid why are these places so different. Why are they so separated.”
She said as an adult working as an urban planner, she learned that there are laws in place that prevent some people from gaining wealth, access to good education or upward mobility.
Monetza said when he was mayor, they had city staff participate in diversity training and no one ever seemed to think it was a problem. He said you can’t force DEI on people, but only through example can you show them the benefits of it.
As for McNally, the mayor said government isn’t the best equipped to lead the charge for DEI, but should instead be supportive of the “organic movements” that are taking place, citing Grand Haven’s Pride Festival as an example.
Constitutional CountyDiscussions began to venture into the topic of right-wing group Ottawa Impact and county politics during the audience question portion of the forum. One question asked the candidates their viewpoint about the recent decision to turn Ottawa County into a constitutional county and whether they thought it might affect “business as usual” in Grand Haven.
The majority of the candidates said they thought the gesture was hollow and meant only to appeal to certain members of the electorate.
McNally had a different opinion and brought up both the Washington Post and the New York Times covering the story.
“You can’t say it is meaningless when Ottawa County has become a national laughing stock,” McNally said. “I’m not sure that is the right word, but we are nationally known for, I’m going to say, kooky government. I don’t see it as an empty threat and I don’t know how it is going to affect us. I don’t think any of us can know.”
Her sister, Sheila McNally, is the chair of Grand Haven’s visitor bureau. McNally said after the members of Ottawa Impact were elected, the visitor’s bureau began to get emails about it.
“Grand Haven gets more than $80 million from tourism,” McNally said. “Emails started coming in saying, ‘we are not spending a dime in Ottawa County. We are not bringing us your business.’”
ReligionShould religion play a role in policy making?
McNally said that it shouldn’t, but is impossible to know if a politician’s personal beliefs have an effect on their decision making. Her guess, she said, that she believe it does.
“Should that be the basis for council action in a vacuum or the basis for council action in opposition to the Constitution?” she asked. “No. I think freedom of religion under the Constitution is an incredible part of our heritage and law.”
Genser also thinks religion comes into play when it comes to policy making. But opposite to McNally’s point of view, he saw it more as a feature and not a bug in the system. He said politicians should be allowed to make decisions based on religious beliefs, but thinks that makes it more important for voters to learn everything they can about a candidate before casting their ballot.
Both Hendrick and Monetza said they were against religious beliefs playing a role in policy creation.
“I think that is something you kind of check at the door when you start to make public policy,” Monetza said. “Public resources are not used to promote religions, public resources are not used to favor one religion over the other.
“I think it should be sufficient to say we are all moral people in our own way and that informs us,” he continued. “But I don’t think that should allow us to dominate others with our beliefs or influence others to believe as we do.”
To see the full conversation and learn more about candidates opinions on other topics visit https://tinyurl.com/mtj2z9sd.
