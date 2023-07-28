A primary election will take place in the city of Grand Haven on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with four candidates running for mayor.
The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the city's general election on Nov. 7.
The candidates are: Benjamin Genser, 1410 Franklin Ave.; Andrea Hendrick, 1514 Pennoyer Ave.; incumbent Mayor Catherine McNally, 100 Franklin Ave.; and former Mayor Robert Monetza, 945 Washington Ave.
You can read each of the candidates' profiles, previously published in the Tribune, at the following links:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.