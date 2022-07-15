The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running in contested races in the August primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Douglas VanBennekom (Democrat) is running for the County Commissioner 10th District seat.
1. Introduce yourself
My name is Douglas VanBennekom, I am running for the 10th County Commission District. I am 28 years old and am employed at the Grand Haven Meijer. I graduated from Grand Valley State University in 2016, receiving a bachelor's degree with a double major in History and Criminal Justice.
2. How long have you lived in the community?
I have lived in Grand Haven and Grand Haven Township my entire life.
3. Have you ever run for public office before?
No.
4. Why are you running for office?
I am running for office because I believe I can champion policies that will help the people of Ottawa County and would like to give back to the community that has given so much to me.
5. What are the biggest challenges facing the county today? What could the county government do better?
The biggest challenge facing Ottawa County is the cost of living crisis. As the cost of buying a home goes up, many working class people are priced out of their community. It is also harder for us to keep young people in the community or for new families to become established in the area.
I think the county government could do more to reduce the regulations making building new homes difficult, which would be an important step to making Ottawa County more affordable to live in.
6. What are the county’s greatest strengths? What is the county doing well?
Ottawa County is rich in beauty and natural resources, home to some of the best agricultural and recreational areas in Michigan. One thing that Ottawa County is doing well is attracting new jobs to the area, as we are one of only three counties in Michigan that increased the number of manufacturing jobs over the last decade. We have excellent school districts that serve our families well. I think the county government has done a good job of being inclusive of all the residents of the county, and working to support them.
7. What will be your top priorities, if elected?
My top priorities would be housing, infrastructure, and the environment. I believe housing is an important issue because high housing costs drive up the costs for working class families and make it harder for our communities to retain young people. By expanding the housing stock and making more affordable options available we can help bring relief to the people of Ottawa County.
Travel for work and pleasure is integral to our lives. We need to both invest in maintaining our current infrastructure and look at where investments in new infrastructure would make sense. It is important to make sure that spending in this area is serving the best interests of our community.
The beauty of Lake Michigan, the Grand River, the beaches and forests are why many of us live here and also bring tourist dollars to our area. It is important to protect and maintain this natural beauty. Over the long term, pollution, flooding and changing weather patterns could impact these resources, so the Commision should consider future plans of how to sustain the natural areas in Ottawa County.
(1) comment
This guy thinks he is running for President….clueless
