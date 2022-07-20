The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running in contested races in the August primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Greg VanWoerkom (Republican) is the incumbent running for the 88th House District seat.
Age: 41
Occupation: State Representative, Small Business Owner
Home town: Norton Shores
Please introduce yourself to our readers: I have had the honor of serving West Michigan for two terms in the Michigan Legislature. Prior to elected office, I worked for Congressman Bill Huizenga as District Director headquartered in Grand Haven and Congressman Pete Hoekstra as his Director of Public Policy. I have served on various local boards including School Board President of Western Michigan Christian and on United Way of the Lakeshore. I am a small business owner and raising three children here on the lakeshore. I have a Bachelor’s Degree from Calvin College and a Masters’ Degree from George Washington University. In Lansing, I am Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and serve on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.
Why are you running for office: I approach the job as a public servant working to improve the quality of life for the people of West Michigan. I work everyday understanding and solving the problems facing West Michigan whether it is in economic development, reducing poverty, restoring our environment, improving education or helping a constituent who is having trouble with their government. As a rotarian, I embrace the motto, "Service over self." I am working to build a greater community here on the lakeshore so my kids will want to live and raise a family here.
What are the 2-3 most pressing issues facing the constituents in the district you hope to represent, and how would you plan to handle those?
Rising Cost of Everyday Items - It is clear that families are struggling right now with inflation. I voted for individuals, families, and retirees to keep more of their hard-earned money in their own pockets as government policies and excessive spending have contributed to rising costs. As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to continue to focus on the economy and ensure we create an environment of economic growth.
Education - the government response to the pandemic has left our kids behind academically. I voted to get our schools open and provide resources like literacy coaches to get our kids back to where they need to be and ensure their futures remain bright.
