The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running in contested races in the August primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Roger Belknap (Republican) is running for the County Commissioners District 9 seat.
1. Introduce yourself
Hello! My name is Roger Belknap, I am a small business owner and in early July I’ll be having yet another birthday, which makes 47 if anyone is counting. In my professional career, I have over 20 years of public service experience, most recently working for the Michigan Department of Transportation as the Transportation Asset Management Council Program Coordinator. I am a lifelong West Michigan resident, having grown up in Chester Township and currently residing in Grand Haven Township. I’ve been married to Denice for over 20 years and together we enjoy raising our two children. The Belknap Family attends Lakeshore Baptist Church in Grand Haven and is active in homeschooling and other various church programs and sports leagues.
I am grateful for the freedom and opportunity afforded to American citizens and I am seeking involvement to preserve our heritage of religious, educational, health and economic freedoms for current and future generations. I have been vetted and endorsed by Ottawa Impact, Michigan Right to Life and Michigan Health Choice Alliance. I am a member of the Ottawa County Patriots, National Pro-Life Alliance as well as the National Rifle Association.
2. How long have you lived in the community?
I’ve lived 35 years of my life in Ottawa County. My parents moved to Chester Township in 1975 when I was less than a year old. I lived in Allendale Township and Georgetown Township while attending college. Once married, my wife and I lived in Kent County from 2001 to 2013 until our family moved to our current home in Grand Haven Township.
3. Have you ever run for public office before?
No, I have not run for political office before, however my professional career spans over 20 years working in the public service sector and serving various elected boards and appointed public bodies. Most recently, I worked for the Michigan Department of Transportation as the Transportation Asset Management Council Program Coordinator.
I have infrastructure planning, budgeting and management background gained while working as the Public Works Director for both the City of Cedar Springs and the Village of Spring Lake. I have also worked for the Kent County Road Commission where I was heavily involved with building roadway information data systems and working with local transportation and community development initiatives.
I understand the important connection that our physical infrastructure has in relation to healthy families, successful economic centers, and quality of life for people and the environment. I’ve earned both a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Public Administration and over the course of my career, I’ve obtained licenses for municipal water supply operations as well as other vocational achievements and training.
4. Why are you running for office?
I am grateful for the freedom and opportunity that being an American provides. I have benefited greatly in my life by growing up in Ottawa County and I want the same opportunities for my children and the next generations. I’m running to support the People of Ottawa County first, which means fiscal accountability, defending liberties and free enterprise of individuals and limiting the scope of the administrative, regulatory, governmental sector from overreach.
5. What are the biggest challenges facing the county today? What could the county government do better?
Ottawa County has been blessed with abundant opportunity for its citizens across several sectors for many years. However, heavy inflation and the rising cost of energy will undoubtedly harm every sector. I also believe that our next generations are not being provided with the same liberties and opportunities that our older generations were blessed with here in Ottawa County. Over the past few years, we have witnessed an increase in governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGO) having a negative influence upon our businesses, schools and students. We’ve witnessed our government take unprecedented steps to restrict operations of some businesses while calling other businesses “essential.” Equally troubling, a parent’s right to determine the health and safety precautions of their child has been subverted to an administrative system that has shown a willingness to use a heavy-handed approach. Ottawa County is trending in the wrong direction.
My beliefs align with the 2016 stated platform of the Republican Party, which states: “Government cannot create prosperity, though government can limit or destroy it. Prosperity is the product of self-discipline, enterprise, saving and investment by individuals, but it is not an end in itself. Prosperity provides the means by which citizens and their families can maintain their independence from government, raise their children by their own values, practice their faith, and build communities of cooperation and mutual respect.” Unfortunately, our current Republican commissioners have abandoned this platform on several issues and have embraced more progressive ideologies. In my opinion, the most vulnerable to this shifting of values is the participants: the families and individuals that live and work in Ottawa County. Our success relies on the health of families and individuals and their ability to participate in the economy.
6. What are the county’s greatest strengths? What is the county doing well?
I believe the strength of Ottawa County has been freedom of its people first, and foremost. Ottawa County has amazing agricultural and environmental resources, a strong family, civic and religious heritage; all of these have led to economic prosperity. We have an organic heritage of success in Ottawa County built upon labor and investment from peoples that have come from across all parts of the world.
7. What will be your top priorities, if elected?
My top priority would be to work with the other commissioners to analyze the performance of the county’s departments and seek to understand the key variables and processes that affect outcomes as well as identify trending issues.
