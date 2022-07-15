The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running in contested races in the August primary. The responses below have not been edited.
Thomas Elhart (Republican) is running for the County Commissioner 10th District seat.
1. Introduce yourself
Thomas Elhart
Commercial Real Estate Broker
Hope Graduate
Married to Tamara Bandstra Elhart.
2. How long have you lived in the community?
I have lived in Grand Haven for 19 years
3. Have you ever run for public office before? (For incumbents: How long have you held this position?)
I have been on the Ottawa County Road Commission for 12 years and am currently Chairman
4. Why are you running for office?
I have seen how Ottawa County Government works and think there needs to be some adjustments. Including giving tax payers the best value for their tax money.
I am fiscally conservative and expect the County to be the same.
5. What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?
Group think limits innovation. Growth and how to handle it effectively especially infrastructure. Water issues and wastewater issuues.
What could the county government do better?
Reduce spending. I think it is important to look at all departments and make sure they are spending money responsibly. Improve relationships with the Road Commision.
6. What are the county’s greatest strengths?
Its People! We are growing because people want to live here becasue of who we are. They create businesses and jobs. The care that residents use to keep their properties in good condition and maintained. And of course the Lake
What is the county doing well?
Spending tax payers' money. We have a great Sheriff's Department. We have a great Court system. We have a great Road Commission.
7. What will be your top priorities, if elected?
Taxes go up but should they? Review all departments. Are they necessary? To what degree?
How the 53 million dollars from the Federal Government is spent or should it be returned equally to taxpayers.
Looking at the Ottawa County Parks system. Do we have enough parkland? How much do we need? How much is it really costing?
Be the Liaison for the Road Commission.
Educate the public on why affordable housing isn't and what can be done by the County Board of Commssioners.
Mental health crisis intervention including mental health beds in Ottawa County.
