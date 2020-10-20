Michigan residents voting absentee are now encouraged by the Michigan Secretary of State to drop off ballots at their local clerk’s office or drop box and not via mail.
Potential voters who are not registered yet can no longer register to vote by mail or online; the postmark deadline has passed. Instead, they will need to visit their local clerk’s office with proof of residency to fill out their voter application there.
