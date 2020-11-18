CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Chicago, one of the country's largest chapters, is proud to announce the launch of the PRSA Chicago Michelle Flowers Diversity Fellowship. The new initiative was created to grow the pipeline of upcoming multicultural talent in the field of public relations and communications while honoring the impactful contributions of one of the nation's leading marketing communications veterans.