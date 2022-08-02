LANSING — The Michigan Republican Party said it canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after a man came to the party's headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down.
Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning in response to a complaint about a threat, but that the person who allegedly made the threat was not still there. Officers will pay special attention to that area, said police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis.
