Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.