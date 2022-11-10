For the second time in two years, Tri-Cities voters did not pass millage proposals for the Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority (NORA).
Tight results up and down the ballot box also included this fall’s planned millage adjustment, which needed to pass through Ferrysburg, Grand Haven city, Grand Haven Township and Robinson Township.
The final tallies made for tense reading, as both townships voted against the 0.2-mill tax levy – Grand Haven Township by a 4,826 to 4,601 margin and Robinson Township by 1,696 to 1,052.
“We’re really disappointed,” said Chris VanHekken, NORA’s executive director. “We were hoping for a different result and we felt like we had a pretty good message. There was a good plan for what the funding would be used for, our programs and being able to offer more of them.”
Add up the votes from all four jurisdictions, and there were just 126 more “No” votes, adding up to 50.32 percent.
The result won’t impact the ongoing construction at Schmidt Heritage Park in Grand Haven Township, but VanHekken thinks the effect of the vote will definitely be felt by summer 2023, when adjustments might have to be made to the size and scope of their youth programs.
“There’s a lot of full classes right now and some with waiting lists, some of it we wanted to expand,” VanHekken said. “We have a lot of camps and programs over the summer months that have been grant-funded and over the past couple years, some of that has dried up. That’ll mean some changes with some of the classes, amount or size, that’ll be determined later. There will have to be some changes.”
In 2020, the vote passed through everywhere save Robinson Township. Language in the NORA charter means it has to pass everywhere in order to go into effect.
To campaign for themselves this time around, NORA opted for an approach focused more on word of mouth.
“We appreciate a lot of people’s support,” VanHekken said. “We can send a mailer and people just won’t look at it, but a conversation among families, that’s where people learn where the money comes from. We try to hit on a bunch of different areas (with our marketing) but our budget means we can only do so much.”
It also may mean a wait for some programs that were set to be held at the Schmidt Heritage site, set to open up early next year. As for the future, conversations at board level will determine how to create more funding, including a potential proposal for the 2024 ballot.
NORA’s board meets every other month, and their next meeting is set for December.
