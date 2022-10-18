This past summer, Chris VanHekken had to turn away 100 families for Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority’s eight-week summer camp. The nonprofit recreational organization was fresh out of extra sites and staff to accommodate such families.
It’s been the residual fallout from the denial of NORA’s 2020 millage request, and why its director says the authority’s 2022 proposal on the Nov. 8 general election ballot is so imperative.
“It would be a huge game-changer for us, honestly,” VanHekken said. “We’re at capacity in basically all of our classes, and a lot of that’s due to not having the additional funding to grow – to pay for staff needs and additional classes.”
This new NORA request asks for 0.2 mill for a period of six years to support operations. It would allow the organization to open up two more camp sites and staff them, along with the continual expansion of programs and classes, according to VanHekken.
Two years ago, area voters approved millage renewals for the Spring Lake District Library, Tri-Cities Historical Museum and Harbor Transit, and they were on pace to do the same for NORA, until voters in Robinson Township said otherwise.
Due to the way NORA’s charter is written, all municipalities have to approve the proposal for it to pass. It won approval in the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg and Grand Haven Township, but Robinson Township narrowly voted down to the request.
However, despite the obvious letdown, VanHekken said it opened the door for NORA to have more transparency in better serving Ottawa County families.
“Obviously we were disappointed,” he said. “But I think since then, we’ve really had more opportunities to understand where some of the communities are at – whether that’s Robinson or other municipalities we work with. We’ve really worked hard to try to ... meet the needs of these families, whether that’s after-school programs, outdoor recreation, or maybe camps that we offer during the summertime.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever pinpoint why things did or did not pass,” he added, “but it certainly gave us more opportunity to have conversations, and that ended up being beneficial as an organization.”
NORA offers sports leagues for kids and adults, in addition to various classes and activities that include trends like pickleball or axe throwing. If the millage is approved Nov. 8, that’s directly where all the funds would go – right back into the classes and camps.
“We aren’t building a facility, a park or a ball field,” VanHekken said. “This goes directly into our operations for our classes and programs. Our eight-week summer camp provides free meals to children in the communities. And on the weekends, we provide free food that goes home that comes from Love in Action.
“To accommodate 100 more families, the impact that would have on our community is huge,” he continued. “That alone right there is to us almost worth the entire millage.”
With the millage’s approval, VanHekken said they hope to expand on the already-solid business partnerships with local agencies, expand nontraditional classes like art and theater, and offer more scholarships for families in financial need.
With the first phase of Grand Haven Township’s 74-acre Schmidt Heritage Park project set to be completed next summer, that’ll provide even more facility space for NORA.
“We’re really excited to have that completed and to see what the future holds out there,” VanHekken said. “It’ll be a huge blessing for our community – with not just baseball and soccer, but lacrosse, walking trails and a lot of fields used for multiple classes and sports.”
Because NORA is a private nonprofit foundation, it is primarily funded through program and registration fees, grants, and donations. VanHekken said that means the authority is separate from schools, which has caused some confusion in previous school millage proposals.
“I’m trying to figure out how to navigate that because we have great relationships with schools,” he said. “But as I talk with families, they’re just now discovering that we’re not part of it.
“We’re getting to a point now where the community needs are a bit greater than what we can provide,” VanHekken added. “This millage would help in that regard.”
