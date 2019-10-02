Ottawa County’s longest-serving prosecuting attorney, Ronald Frantz, has announced that he will not seek re-election next year.
Frantz said he will retire when his present term expires Dec. 31, 2020.
“All my personal goals as far as serving in this office have been met,” he said. “I turned 70 years old in August, and it’s time, I think, for others to have an opportunity.”
When he retires, Frantz will have served as the county’s prosecuting attorney for 30 years. He first joined the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office in 1977 after graduating from Case Western Reserve University’s law school.
In 1989, he was the first in Michigan to prosecute a case using DNA. That was in the conviction of Gregory Dujardine for the rape of an Ottawa County park attendant. He also prosecuted the longest trial in the history of Ottawa County, the trial of Ronald Redick for the murder of Ken Kunkel, which lasted 10 weeks in 1991.
For Frantz, the impact of a career as a prosecutor goes beyond high-profile cases and conviction rates. He said his office helps keep crime at bay by taking repeat offenders and violent offenders seriously, and by prioritizing programs that change people’s behavior, like treatment courts. He also noted that his staff is focused on serving the victims of crime, with four people dedicated to victim services.
“I believe that we have contributed significantly to the quality of life in Ottawa County,” Frantz said.
Frantz has served as president of the Ottawa County Bar Association and president of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan. He has served on the boards of the Children’s Advocacy Center, First Priority of the Lakeshore campus ministry, Legal Aid of West Michigan, Western Michigan Christian High School and others; and on committees including Lakeshore Alliance Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, the Ottawa County Law Enforcement Leadership Committee, the Michigan Child Death State Advisory Team, and the Community Corrections Advisory Board.
The prosecutor said the quality and professionalism of his staff is one of his proudest accomplishments.
“The most important thing is assembling a good staff and being able to attract good quality people who view prosecuting as a career position rather than just a way to gain experience to go somewhere else,” he said.
In a press release, Frantz said he hopes his career inspires young attorneys to consider a career as a prosecutor.
The prosecuting attorney’s seat will be up for election in 2020. County prosecuting attorneys in Michigan are elected to four-year terms.
