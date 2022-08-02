(Update Wednesday 12:07 a.m.) This story has been updated to include final vote totals for districts 8, 9, 10 and 11.
Ottawa Impact came out the big winner of Tuesday night’s primary election.
The political action committee endorsed candidates for county commissioner in nine out of 11 districts. With a majority of votes counted late Tuesday night, Ottawa Impact candidates held leads in eight out of the nine races.
The only incumbent to come out on top in a contested race was Roger Bergman of Grand Haven. Bergman received 52.1 percent of the votes (2,768), compared to 40.5 percent for Jenni Shepherd-Kelley (2,150) and 7.5 percent for Thomas Elhart (399).
“It’s not completely done yet, but I can say that I am very thankful for the people who have supported me,” Bergman said late Tuesday night. “I am disappointed that it looks like many of my fellow commissioners are not being supported.
“I find that really disappointing,” he continued. “I think that is not necessarily going to be a good thing for our county.”
Bergman’s next challenge will be winning the general election in November, where he will face off against Democrat Doug VanBennekom.
District 6 incumbent Matt Fenske of Spring Lake lost by a large margin to his opponent, Allison Miedema, who received 69 percent of the votes with all 11 precincts reporting.
District 8 incumbent Greg DeJong didn’t fare much better, also losing to his challenger from Ottawa Impact, Sylvia Rhodea; she pulled in 71 percent of votes by the end of the evening.
District 9’s incumbent Philip Kuyers lost his race to opponent Roger Belknap. Belknap received 52.7 percent of the votes (3,026) to Kuyers' 47.3 percent (2,720).
The Tribune will continue to update this story as the results continue to come in.
Calls to Miedema and Rhodes were not returned Tuesday evening.
