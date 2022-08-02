Ottawa Impact came out the big winner of Tuesday night’s primary elections in Ottawa County.
The political action committee endorsed candidates for county commissioner in nine of the 11 districts. The Ottawa Impact candidates managed to win eight of the nine races.
The only incumbent commissioner to come out on top in a contested race was District 10's Roger Bergman of Grand Haven. Bergman received 52.1 percent of the votes (2,768), compared to 40.5 percent for Jenni Shepherd-Kelley (2,150) and 7.5 percent for Thomas Elhart (399).
“It’s not completely done yet, but I can say that I am very thankful for the people who have supported me,” Bergman said Tuesday night. “I am disappointed that it looks like many of my fellow commissioners are not being supported. I find that really disappointing. I think that is not necessarily going to be a good thing for our county.”
Bergman’s next challenge will be winning the general election in November, where he will face off against Democrat Doug VanBennekom, also of Grand Haven.
District 11 incumbent Matt Fenske lost by a large margin to his opponent, Allison Miedema, who received 69 percent of the votes with all 11 precincts reporting. The district includes Crockery Township and a portion of Spring Lake Township, and stretches east past Coopersville.
District 8 incumbent Greg DeJong didn’t fare much better, also losing to his challenger from Ottawa Impact, Sylvia Rhodea; she pulled in 71 percent of votes by the end of the evening.
District 9 incumbent Philip Kuyers lost his race to opponent Roger Belknap. Belknap received 52.7 percent of the votes (3,026) to Kuyers' 47.3 percent (2,720).
Several of the Republican winners look to be going into the November election without Democratic challengers. The Democrats did not run candidates in the primary for districts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11.
District 1's Republican winner, Gretchen Cosby, will have to face off against the unchallenged Danielle Smith. District 2's Lucy Ebel will face off against Democratic challenger Joe Spaulding.
In Holland, Danielle Garcia, daughter to District 1's Republican incumbent Frank Garcia, went unchallenged. Garcia will be facing off against the District 3 incumbent Doug Zylstra, who also went unchallenged.
Calls to Miedema and Rhodea were not returned.
(1) comment
I didn't realize the Bergman was a Republican! I saw his signs next to Christine Baker's all over Grand Haven. I am constantly learning. Is it possible that he won his primary with crossover voters?
