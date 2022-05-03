(update: 8:43 p.m. Tuesday)
Grand Haven Township Fire-Rescue Department millage renewal
Yes: 737 (77.3%)
No: 217 (22.7%)
5 of 6 precincts partially reporting; 1 of 6 precincts fully reporting
Grand Haven Area Public Schools operating millage renewal
Yes: 2,308 (72.3%)
No: 883 (27.7%)
13 of 15 precincts partially reporting; 1 of 15 precincts fully reporting
Coopersville Area Public Schools bond proposal
Yes: 850 (50.7%)
No: 825 (49.3%)
3 of 7 precincts partially reporting; 2 of 7 precincts fully reporting
--------
We will update this story as the results come in this evening.
If a precinct is partially reporting, then either the in-person or absentee results have not yet been reported.
Election results are unofficial.
