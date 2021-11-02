sign

The polls are now closed in the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg and the Spring Lake school district, where there were elections today.

We will update the election results here as they become available tonight.

Keep in mind that the results are unofficial.

Grand Haven

Mayor

Bob Monetza

Catherine McNally

City Council (elect 2)

Mike Dora

Karen Lowe

Kevin McLaughlin

Dennis Scott

BLP trustees (elect 2)

Andy Cawthon

Andrea Hendrick

Geri McCaleb

Michael Westbrook

Charter amendments:

(1) To eliminate inaccurate language on the city’s charter

Yes

No

(2) To eliminate gender-biased pronouns

Yes

No

(3) To eliminate mandatory attendance of the city attorney at City Council meetings

Yes

No

Ferrysburg

Mayor

Scott Blease

Regina Sjoberg (write-in)

City Council: William Cate, Deborah Murdoch and Richard Carlson are all unopposed for three open council seats.

Street proposal:

Yes

No

Spring Lake Public Schools

Operating millage proposal

Yes

No

