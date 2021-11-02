The polls are now closed in the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg and the Spring Lake school district, where there were elections today.
We will update the election results here as they become available tonight.
Keep in mind that the results are unofficial.
Grand Haven
Mayor
Bob Monetza
Catherine McNally
City Council (elect 2)
Mike Dora
Karen Lowe
Kevin McLaughlin
Dennis Scott
BLP trustees (elect 2)
Andy Cawthon
Andrea Hendrick
Geri McCaleb
Michael Westbrook
Charter amendments:
(1) To eliminate inaccurate language on the city’s charter
Yes
No
(2) To eliminate gender-biased pronouns
Yes
No
(3) To eliminate mandatory attendance of the city attorney at City Council meetings
Yes
No
Ferrysburg
Mayor
Scott Blease
Regina Sjoberg (write-in)
City Council: William Cate, Deborah Murdoch and Richard Carlson are all unopposed for three open council seats.
Street proposal:
Yes
No
Spring Lake Public Schools
Operating millage proposal
Yes
No
