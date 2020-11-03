Here are the latest election results (Tuesday, 9:22 p.m.):
Latest News
- Despite unusual challenges, elections appear to go smoothly in Natrona County, most of Wyoming
- Despite discussing Will Fuller trade with Texans, Packers stand pat at NFL trade deadline
- Election results
- Husker DC Chinander 'really happy' with senior ILB pair's first outing, but more challenges await
- The Buckeyes and a big jumbled mess in latest Big Ten power rankings
- Greg Hansen: Grant Gunnell steps into the spotlight during a year of QB turnover in the Pac-12
- Breaking down the Arizona Wildcats’ initial 2020 depth chart, which features some surprises on ‘D’
- America awaits results in battlegrounds as Trump, Biden take states where they're expected to win
Most Popular
Articles
- SL woman pleads guilty to charges from face mask incident
- LeAnn Rimes opens up on psoriasis battle: 'I'm tired of hiding'
- Fire destroys pole barn Sunday morning in Robinson Township
- Ferry Elementary/Voyager School moves to virtual learning due to COVID
- Restaurant owners frustrated by latest restrictions
- Thursday's update: 2 more deaths in Ottawa County; 6 this week
- Wednesday's update: 3,271 new cases in Michigan, 3 deaths in Ottawa County
- Update: Robinson Twp. man with medical condition located
- 'She was grateful to be a part of your lives'
- Local teen completes 21-mile circuit around Higgins Lake
Images
Videos
Commented
- Militia group plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, feds say (19)
- How will history write our two sets of reality? (14)
- Your Views (11)
- Your Views (11)
- Crowd chants 'lock her up' against Whitmer at Trump rally (11)
- Your Views (7)
- Right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan's governor should worry us all (7)
- ‘The right thing to do’: Mayor reminds residents to mask up, follow social distancing rules (6)
- Proposals for reuse of old diesel plant include restaurant, 6-story hotel (6)
- Marriage equality in the crosshairs of SCOTUS (6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.