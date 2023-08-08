Here are the latest unofficial results of Tuesday's primary elections in Ottawa County (updated Tuesday 10 p.m.):
Grand Haven mayor (top 2 advance to general election)
√Andrea Hendrick - 1,012 (32.8%)
√Bob Monetza - 817 (26.5%)
Catherine McNally - 642 (20.8%)
Benjamin Genser - 614 (19.9%)
(4 of 4 precincts fully reporting)
Coopersville City Council (top 6 advance to general election)
√Michael Karasinski Jr. - 325 (23.1%)
√Tim Degeus - 323 (23%)
√Renee Gavin - 276 (19.6%)
√Jason Tuttle - 144 (10.2%)
√Daniel Bowman - 139 (9.9%)
√Jillian Poelma - 100 (7.1%)
Jamie Adams - 61 (4.3%)
Steve McCarthy - 38 (2.7%)
(1 of 1 precinct fully reporting)
