(updated: Tuesday 9:10 p.m.)
Congress, 3rd District (Republican) - Ottawa County votes only
John Gibbs - 7273
Peter Meijer - 5201
12 of 40 precincts fully reporting
State Senate, 31st District (Republican)
Brian VanDussen - 9783
Roger Victory - 17342
22 of 98 precincts fully reporting
State House, 88th District (Democrat) - Ottawa County votes only
Christine Baker - 2150
Jeffrey Noel - 405
13 of 28 precincts fully reporting
State House, 88th District (Republican) - Ottawa County votes only
Mick Bricker - 3723
Greg VanWoerkom - 5437
13 of 28 precincts fully reporting
Ottawa County Commission, 9th District (Republican)
Roger Belknap - 1474
Phil Kuyers - 1040
1 of 11 precincts fully reporting
Ottawa County Commission, 10th District (Republican)
Roger Bergman - 1940
Thomas Elhart - 294
Jenni Shepherd-Kelley - 1639
6 of 10 precincts fully reporting
Crockery Township: Library services millage renewal
√Yes - 700
No - 450
3 of 3 precincts fully reporting
Michigan governor (Republican) - statewide votes
Tudor Dixon - 43%
Kevin Rinke - 20%
Garrett Soldano - 19%
Ryan Kelley - 15%
Ralph Rebandt - 4%
Vote total: 151,603
Source: WZZM-TV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.