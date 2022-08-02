Vote photo
File photo

(updated: Tuesday 9:10 p.m.)

Congress, 3rd District (Republican) - Ottawa County votes only

John Gibbs - 7273

Peter Meijer - 5201

12 of 40 precincts fully reporting

State Senate, 31st District (Republican)

Brian VanDussen - 9783

Roger Victory - 17342

22 of 98 precincts fully reporting

State House, 88th District (Democrat) - Ottawa County votes only

Christine Baker - 2150

Jeffrey Noel - 405

13 of 28 precincts fully reporting

State House, 88th District (Republican) - Ottawa County votes only

Mick Bricker - 3723

Greg VanWoerkom - 5437

13 of 28 precincts fully reporting

Ottawa County Commission, 9th District (Republican)

Roger Belknap - 1474

Phil Kuyers - 1040

1 of 11 precincts fully reporting

Ottawa County Commission, 10th District (Republican)

Roger Bergman - 1940

Thomas Elhart - 294

Jenni Shepherd-Kelley - 1639

6 of 10 precincts fully reporting

Crockery Township: Library services millage renewal

√Yes - 700

No - 450

3 of 3 precincts fully reporting

Michigan governor (Republican) - statewide votes

Tudor Dixon - 43%

Kevin Rinke - 20%

Garrett Soldano - 19%

Ryan Kelley - 15%

Ralph Rebandt - 4%

Vote total: 151,603

Source: WZZM-TV

