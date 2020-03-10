Here are the latest results from Tuesday's presidential primary election in Michigan (updated Tuesday 10:23 p.m.):
ALERT
Latest News
- Robinson Township voters OK road millage
- WMC girls fall to Ithaca in regional semifinals
- Online poll results
- Biden adds Michigan to win total, delivering blow to Sanders
- Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in early blow to Sanders
- Primary election results
- Michigan voters say health care is top issue
- Woman jailed after paying bail with marijuana-scented cash
Most Popular
Articles
- Two hurt in Grand Haven Township stabbing
- Second dead eagle in a week discovered in Grand Haven/Muskegon area
- Body found in Grand River by search party looking for Hunter Klompstra
- Former city employee jailed for embezzling
- Lanterns help light family's way
- Chinook Pier building C approved for demolition
- GHDPS promotes Adams, Hudson
- Driver suffers minor injuries in pickup truck rollover
- 'One of the great role models in our community'
- Dr. James R. Lucie
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- End of an era (3)
- The world needs you, so it's time to grow up (3)
- Your Views (3)
- 'He had a heart of love and kindness' (2)
- Some words on Christian socialism (2)
- A firsthand sighting of democracy in action (2)
- Your Views (2)
- The hypocrisy of college sports (1)
- Opinions should be well-informed (1)
- Paid parking a hot topic during Monday meeting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.