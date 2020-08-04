There will be new supervisors in Crockery and Robinson townships.
The vote counting in Grand Haven Township was delayed, so the races for supervisor and township trustee seats were still undecided as of early Wednesday morning.
The millage proposition for NORA was approved in the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg, and rejected in Robinson Township.
Olive Township voters approved a fire emergency millage renewal. Spring Lake Township voters approved millage renewals for Harbor Transit, the local museum and the library.
It appears Anita Brown will be the Democrat challenger for incumbent state Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, for the state House 89th District come November.
Here are the latest results from Tuesday's primary elections in Northwest Ottawa County. Note that the results are not official, and the counting of absentee ballots may not have been completed in each municipality.
State House 89th District: D
>Anita Brown - 4,490
Erik Nordman - 2,421
29 of 37 precincts fully reported
Crockery Township supervisor: R
>Erik Erhorn - 617 (70%)
Leon Stille - 264 (30%)
2 of 2 precincts fully reported
Grand Haven Township supervisor: R
Mark Reenders - 467 (72.9%)
Karl French - 174 (27.1%)
0 of 7 precincts fully reported
Grand Haven Township trustee (4 seats): R
Howard Behm - 363
Mike Hutchins - 292
Calvin Meeusen - 289
Ronald Redick - 253
Vaughn Umphrey - 139
Robert Wagenmaker - 356
0 of 7 precincts fully reported
Robinson Township supervisor: R
√Frank Johnson - 675 (62.5%)
Kathryn Kuck - 405 (37.5%)
3 of 3 precincts fully reported
Ferrysburg: NORA millage proposal
>Yes - 584 (59.3%)
No - 400 (40.7%)
1 of 1 precincts fully reported
Grand Haven: NORA millage proposal
>Yes - 1,701 (58.9%)
No - 1,189 (41.1%)
4 of 4 precincts fully reported
Grand Haven Township: NORA millage proposal
Yes - 402
No - 401
0 of 7 precincts fully reported
Olive Township: fire emergency millage renewal
>Yes - 618 (67.5%)
No - 298 (32.5%)
2 of 2 precincts fully reported
Robinson Township: NORA millage proposal
Yes - 536 (43.8%)
√No - 687 (56.2%)
3 of 3 precincts fully reported
Spring Lake Township: Harbor Transit millage renewal
>Yes - 3,266 (76.7%)
No - 992 (23.3%)
6 of 6 precincts fully reported
Spring Lake Township: Museum millage renewal
>Yes - 2,902 (68.4%)
No - 1,343 (31.6%)
6 of 6 precincts fully reported
Spring Lake District Library millage renewal
>Yes - 3,288 (77.8%)
No - 937 (22.2%)
6 of 6 precincts fully reported
