Michigan has the strictest term limits in the nation. The state is also one of only two with no financial disclosure requirements for elected officials.
By amending Michigan’s Constitution, Proposal 1 would change both those things. It would rejigger term limits and provide a measure of financial disclosure where there was none before.
How, though, isn’t so straightforward.
The architects of the proposal are Michigan political veterans — and strange bedfellows: Rich Studley led the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, an enormously influential interest group representing businesses, for decades before recently retiring. Mark Gaffney, the former leader of Michigan’s AFL-CIO, the state’s largest labor union, was regularly at odds with Studley’s Chamber. Mike Duggan, the mayor of Detroit, and Republican former state House Speaker Jase Bolger are the other two co-chairs.
The four formed a group called Voters For Transparency and Term Limits to make the proposal happen, and after unveiling their plan earlier this year, convinced Michigan’s transparency-resistant legislature to approve a compromise version that will appear as one of three statewide proposals on ballots Nov. 8.
Their proposal has gained a long list of endorsees from across the political spectrum, while an interest group devoted to instituting term limits to every legislature in the U.S., Congress included, is leading the opposition and deemed the measure a “scam.”
Let’s dive into what Proposal 1 would actually change and what it would mean for Michigan government.
Term Limits
Legislators can currently serve up to six years in the House, via three two-year terms, and eight years in the Senate in two four-year terms. That’s a 14-year lifetime limit.
The proposal instead would institute a single, 12-year limit that’s irrespective of chamber.
It means legislators could serve in either chamber significantly longer, in exchange for being able to serve two fewer years overall: Either 12 years in the House, 12 years in the Senate or a combination in both that totals 12.
Proponents tout 12 being smaller than the current combined 14, while critics emphatically retort 12 is still way bigger than six or eight.
Studley, the co-chair for the “yes” group, argued in an interview the shortness of term limits turned “reasonable term limits into a revolving door that spins so quickly, that lawmakers aren’t focused on the job they have,” because they’re busy looking for their next job and don’t gain the skills to legislate effectively.
Patrick Anderson, the CEO of Anderson Economic Group, is a term limits advocate who helped shape the current term limits and is vehemently against Proposal 1.
It is, to hear him tell it, nothing but an excuse to keep politicians in Lansing longer.
“It is an effort by our legislature to repeal the term limits that we as citizens put into our constitution in 1992. And that effort would repeal the existing limits on legislators and let most of them stay in their same office twice as long,” Anderson said, referring to members of the House.
Peverill Squire, a professor of political science at the University of Missouri who has long studied state legislatures, said stringent term limits are probably a “net negative for the legislature in that you lose a lot of organizational memory, you lose a lot of policymaking continuity.”
The reduced experience, Squire said, lessens the power of that branch of government.
“You put the legislature at a disadvantage to those entities that have greater expertise because they’re there for longer,” Squire said. “It empowers interest groups to a greater extent and probably shifts the power to the executive branch as well because they just have more experienced people who are better informed on policies.”
The impact passing the proposal could have on the legislature would be complex.
Most prominently, legislators would probably be less inclined to switch chambers once in office. Presently, the 110-member House gets more newcomers who, after being term-limited, may later run for the more competitive 38-member Senate.
Squire said Proposal 1 would likely equalize the experience found in both chambers.
“As it stands right now the state Senate is in a stronger position in most policy debates because it has more experienced members and its members can take a little bit longer time horizon, in terms of devising policies and pushing for them,” Squire said.
He noted the proposal would give Michigan’s legislature the same term limits used in Arkansas and California.
Financial Disclosure
When Proposal 1 was drafted, it had stringent financial disclosure requirements. It required disclosures be at least as comprehensive as what members of Congress have to provide and even went beyond those requirements in some areas.
That didn’t last. In order to avoid the expensive process of signature collection, the organizers of Voters For Transparency and Term Limits struck a deal with the legislature.
The financial disclosure requirements were watered down — the comparison to Congress was removed — and much of the final details about what will have disclosed and what that will look like will be left up to the legislature. Both chambers then managed to approve the proposal with two-thirds majorities, placing it directly on the November ballot.
Studley said they found the Congressional requirements to be overly onerous for state-level officials.
“In the end, thinking that the congressional may be far too complicated, and we wanted a process that would work that would give voters openness and transparency and accountability,” Studley said.
Now however, if the proposal passes it’ll be up to the legislature to pass a law to flush out much of the rest of the details, leaving much unknown about how insightful the disclosures would actually be. Lawmakers will have until 2024 to pass a law of their own, and if they miss that deadline, any resident can sue to force them to act under the proposal’s wording.
Legislators and the state’s executive branch officeholders must still publicly disclose their assets, sources of income, liabilities, positions held in companies and certain business arrangements, regardless of the law the legislature passes.
The proposal does have some requirements that go beyond what’s required in Congress, such as requiring the disclosure of home value and credit card debt.
Anderson called the disclosure provisions “farcical” and alleged they were only included “to dissuade voters from learning that the intended purpose of Proposal 1 is to repeal term limits.”
One ad from Voters For Transparency and Term Limits doesn’t mention the term limit portion of the proposal at all.
As previously reported by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, two of the most common ways lawmakers received unreported benefits while in office — lobbyist-paid travel that evades disclosure laws and dark money nonprofit “administrative” accounts — aren’t addressed in the current language of Proposal 1. Whether that cash continues to flow in secret would be up to the legislature.
Squire partly agreed with Anderson.
“I think they’re probably not as stringent as you can find in some other states,” he said. “And I think they’re put into this proposal as a sweetener to attract a little bit more support.”
On the other hand, Squire said, “it’s probably a good idea in terms of greater transparency in government.”
Studley pledged he and the other co-chair would “bird-dog” the legislature to ensure robust disclosure requirements if Proposal 1 passes.
The proposal limits required reporting of gifted travel to what has to be disclosed under Michigan’s current lobbying law — and only if from registered lobbyists. Years of reporting from MCFN and others has uncovered multitudes of paid trips for elected officials that evaded that definition.
Here Studley is wishful. He said he hopes enacting Proposal 1 will inspire a wave of reforms for other laws to close those holes.
“I would anticipate, and again this is just my personal view, that one of the good things about this proposal is that it will trigger a parallel effort to revise and update the Open Meetings Act, the lobby law and the campaign finance act when it’s appropriate,” he said.
