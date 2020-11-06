Although election officials were still counting write-in votes for the Grand Haven school board race as of Thursday evening, Ottawa County officials said there were not enough write-in votes to top any of the three candidates that were on the ballot.
In order for the results to be finalized, all ballots with write-in votes must be adjudicated individually and counted by the County Clerk’s Office. However, there were only around 2,000 ballots with write-in candidates for the Grand Haven school board, county election officials said.
(1) comment
This is news???
