The Grand Haven chapter of the League of Women Voters on Thursday moderated discussions between the candidates running in the Aug. 2 primary elections for the state House 88th District as well as the county commissioners running in districts 9 and 10.
All three races represent portions of Northwest Ottawa County.
The candidates forum took place at the Grand Haven Community Center.
88th House District
Not all of the candidates running for the state House 88th District could make it that evening. Attending the forum was the current incumbent for the 91st District, Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, and Democrats Jeffrey Noel of Spring Lake and Christine Baker of Grand Haven.
Not attending was VanWoerkom’s Republican challenger, Mick Bricker of Spring Lake. At the top of the forum, moderator Gail Ringelberg said Bricker had wanted to attend but already had a prior obligation.
Earlier this year, Michigan’s voting districts for both the state House and Senate were redrawn. Because of this, VanWoerkom’s district has changed to the 88th and will now include a portion of Ottawa County.
Candidates were asked questions about the economy, environment, energy issues, mental health services, political partisanship and more.
With inflation currently affecting the prices of gas and groceries, all of the candidates agreed that the issue was a “silent tax on families.” However, solutions differed on how best to address the problem.
Noel, who has an associate’s degree in economics and a bachelor’s degree in business law, said the only real solution is to raise taxes and interest rates. He said government has allowed for runaway inflation and it needs to figure out a way to curb spending so that prices can begin to go back down.
VanWoerkom didn’t agree that raising taxes was the answer. Instead, he favors keeping money in people’s pockets and using Michigan’s $7 billion surplus to help alleviate some of that pressure.
“We don’t need a tax increase – we need a tax relief as families are hurting,” he said. “One reason people are hurting is we had all of these stimulus checks coming in. You had a lot of money coming into the system seeking the same amount of goods and services. That raises prices.
“That’s why I opposed Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer’s plan to send another check to folks with that surplus money,” VanWoerkom added. “What we are going to be doing is just boosting up inflation again.”
Baker agreed that the state should figure out a way to use the $7 billion to help alleviate the financial pressures some families are feeling. She said she was in favor of means testing the release of some of the funds to people who are struggling.
All three candidates said they believed the environment and mental health should be priorities. When speaking on energy policy and fossil fuels, the candidates seemed to have less to agree on.
VanWoerkom believes there is a role for renewable energy, fossil fuels and nuclear power. He said the marketplace will dictate where the state will go in the future for its energy, and used electric vehicles as an example.
This opinion was not shared by Noel, who said the world is experiencing a climate change problem and there isn’t time to allow for the free market to decide.
Baker said there needs to be better infrastructure for both electric vehicle manufacturing and for transportation. She said this would help with some of the energy problems Michigan might be experiencing.
County Board of Commissioners
During the second half of the forum, only a portion of the candidates running for the County Board of Commissioners seats attended Thursday’s forum: District 10 incumbent Roger Bergman, R-Grand Haven; District 10 challenger Douglas VanBennekom, a Democrat from Grand Haven; and District 9 incumbent Phillip Kuyers, R-West Olive.
Not attending were District 10 candidates Thomas Elhart and Jenni Shepherd-Kelley, and District 9 candidate Roger Belknap.
VanBennekom is a young political newcomer and an employee at the Meijer store in Grand Haven Township. He said he was there to represent working-class families. He seemed primarily concerned with some of the housing problems people are experiencing in Ottawa County, and wants to make it more affordable for people to live here.
Bergman and Kuyers spoke less about housing issues the county might be facing. Instead, the two highlighted the importance of Ottawa County’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), which they said encourages people from diverse backgrounds to move to the area and feel comfortable living here.
Both primary opponents Shepherd-Kelley and Belknap are endorsed by the political action committee Ottawa Impact, which is opposed to the DEI office.
VanBennekom said he would like to see the county government allow smaller lot standards, to help with housing density. He said more homes could be built that might make housing more affordable.
Bergman didn’t seem to think this was possible. He said county government doesn’t set the housing standards. Those decisions, he said, are made by the local governments.
