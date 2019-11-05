FERRYSBURG — Although the results are unofficial, the final counts are in for three four-year City Council seats in Ferrysburg.
Write-in candidate Jerry Sias won the third seat with 286 votes, over fellow write-in candidates Deborah Murdoch (253 votes) and Stephanie Rahilly (124 votes).
Also winning four-year terms are two men who appeared on the ballot — incumbent Councilman Tim O'Donnell garnered 345 votes and William Montgomery received 552 votes.
Mayor Rebecca Hopp ran unopposed and will receive a second term.
Charter amendment
Ferrysburg voters Tuesday approved a charter amendment that will give pay raises to City Council members. The proposition was approved 442-240.
The mayoral annual salary will increase from $1,000 to $1,250 and City Council members' annual pay will go from $750 to $1,000.
Council members have not received an increase since 2001. According to the Ferrysburg City Charter, any increase must be approved by voters.
Besides City Council approval to put the measure on the ballot, the state attorney general and governor had to approve the ballot language.
City Manager Craig Bessinger said council members do a lot of work for the pay they receive.
“For the amount of hours they put in, the position is basically a volunteer position,” he said.
