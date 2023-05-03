The Spring Lake Public Schools’ bond proposal, highlighted by building upgrades to the high school and a new athletics facility passed in Tuesday’s election.
Final results rolled in just before midnight from the Ottawa County Clerk's Office; the bond passed with 1,918 (60.4%) approval votes.
SLPS superintendent Dennis Furton said he was very excited by the support for the proposal and explained that the administration feels a deep level of appreciation for the Spring Lake community who came out to help provide educational enhancements for its students.
“Spring Lake schools is a successful school district because of our community,” Furton said. “We succeed because the community has always supported our school system and prioritized the educational opportunities that we can provide to the students who live in our district. That is something we don’t take for granted.”
With the approval of the $49.8 million bond proposal, SLPS will make major updates to Spring Lake High School, which opened in 2000. Key features the bond will address a new secure entryway and administrative space, four additional classrooms, more common areas for students, and a new fieldhouse, among other improvements.
The bond will also address technology and infrastructure needs throughout the district as well as the creation of outdoor learning spaces at each school.
Furton explained that SLPS will begin preparations for the bond projects within the next weeks, when they will convene two committees to give input on infrastructure for the secure entryway and offices as well as the fieldhouse. Over the coming months, the district will put together design proposals and schematics to plan out the different aspects of each project.
“It’s really a process that starts in two weeks and continues for the next several months; it’s going to be one step at a time,” Furton said.
The district’s top priority will be to complete the secure entryway at SLHS. Furton said they hope to break ground on the project by next spring and spend about a year on its construction.
“I would just like to say thank you to the community for supporting our proposal,” Furton said. “I promise to them that we are going to fulfill their highest expectations in terms of what we build and how it’s going to impact our students for years to come.”
