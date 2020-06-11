SPRING LAKE — Spring Lake District Library invites the community to attend a virtual presentation from the comfort of their homes that poses the question: What makes a president great?
Guest speaker Gleaves Whitney, director of the Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies at Grand Valley State University, will review the rankings of past presidents on Wednesday, June 24, via Facebook Live. It will begin at 7 p.m.
