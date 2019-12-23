The numbers are in for contribution and expense forms from Grand Haven’s 2019 primary and general election candidates, and officials noted that this was one of only two years in the past decade in which many candidates dealt with more than $1,000 in campaign funds.
According to Ottawa County Elections Coordinator Steve Daitch, the only other recent year when campaign finances exceeded $1,000 was in 2011 when Geri McCaleb raised $2,250 in contributions for her first mayoral election.
“By comparison, the 2019 general election candidates for mayor, Robert Monetza and Josh Brugger, received over $10,000 (combined) in direct and in-kind contributions,” Daitch said.
An in-kind contribution can be goods or services offered for free or at a lower rate, or when a person or entity pays for campaign services on a committee’s behalf, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Between the primary and general elections, Brugger had $6,851 in contributions; while Monetza, who won Grand Haven’s mayor seat, had $300 in direct and $2,575 in in-kind contributions.
“I intentionally kept my expenses low and mostly self-financed my campaign,” Monetza said.
“I never asked for donations, and when donations were offered, I politely declined. I did have some friends who sent donations anyway, and I appreciated those, but I wanted it to be clear to all that I was not beholden to anyone.”
As for expenses, Monetza’s total bill came to $300, while Brugger spent the entire amount he received for the election.
Most City Council candidates who participated in the primary and general elections also handled more than $1,000 in funds.
Collin Beighley earned $2,000 in contributions to his unsuccessful campaign and had a similar expense sheet.
Jamie Cooper saw the most financial activity, working with more than $20,000 between the primary and general elections.
Cooper ultimately had $10,505 and $796 in direct and in-kind contributions, respectively, and spent $9,454 during her unsuccessful campaign.
Ryan Cummins, who was elected to council with 1,470 votes in November, saw $4,450 in contributions to his campaign and $4,440 in expenditures.
Mike Fritz, who retained his council seat in the election, submitted statement of organization documents, or a reporting waiver, meaning his committee did not expend an excess of $1,000.
Board of Light & Power candidate Todd Crum, who was elected in November to serve on the utility board, also submitted statement of organization documents; while the losing candidate, Andy Cawthon, noted $70 in direct and $1,391 of in-kind contributions.
Along with Grand Haven campaign finances being up this year, Daitch also noted the turnout of voters to the general election was higher than it has been in the past couple of city election years.
“Over 30 percent of registered voters cast a ballot during the 2019 city general election,” he said, “Compared to 22 percent in 2017 and 17 percent in 2015.”
