Spring Lake Public Schools voters approved the district's $48.6 million bond proposal in Tuesday's election.
A total of 3,173 votes were cast, according to the Ottawa County Clerks Office. The bond unofficially passed with 60.4% of the vote.
Through the proposal, SLPS will make improvements to Spring Lake High School, including constructing a new secure entryway and including more common spaces, as well as construct a new fieldhouse on the high school property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.