Holland elects new mayor focused on diversity, affordable housing
HOLLAND (WZZM-TV) — Local attorney Nathan Bocks defeated two-term incumbent Nancy De Boer in a tight race for mayor of Holland on Tuesday.
Bocks beat De Boer with 53 percent of the vote. He will be sworn into office Nov. 11.
Bocks helped with the restoration and remodeling of the Civic Center, and he said wants the next project to be Holland’s waterfront from Kollen Park to Windmill Island.
De Boer joined Bocks at his victory party, and he said he plans to remain friends with her.
"A year ago, we sat down and I said that we're friends and I wanted to stay friends through this, and I want to be friends after this," Bocks said to DeBoer. "You have been a good and faithful servant to the people of Holland. You are an incredible asset to this community."
De Boer simply responded that she now needs "a break."
Flint mayor ousted as recovery, rebuilding trust continue
FLINT (AP) — The city of Flint will continue to recover from a lead-contaminated water crisis with a new mayor, who will in turn work to rebuild residents' shattered trust, he said.
Former Flint City Councilman and current third-term state Rep. Sheldon Neeley on Tuesday defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Weaver, who served one term and survived a recall effort in 2017.
Weaver was elected in 2015, when Flint voters ousted Dayne Walling in the wake of a crisis arising after the city turned to the Flint River for its water supply.
During her campaign, Weaver, who beat Neeley by 230 votes in the August primary, contended Flint has made significant progress since high levels of lead were found in the water. That included great strides toward replacing lead and galvanized pipes.
Neeley said community trust has been lacking and officials should boost transparency by publicizing financial information, such as how money is spent and who has signed contracts with the city. He also plans to require a financial audit soon after taking office.
Candidate who wanted city as white 'as possible' gets 4 pct.
MARYSVILLE (AP) — A City Council candidate who dropped out after saying she wanted to keep her community white "as much as possible" still received 4 percent of Tuesday's vote.
Jean Cramer ended her candidacy in Marysville in August, but it was too late to remove her name from the ballot. Cramer finished last among five candidates with 180 votes.
Cramer couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday. Her phone line was busy.
Marysville's new mayor, Wayne Pyden, said he believes Cramer might have received votes from older residents who heard her pledge to help senior citizens.
At a summer forum, Cramer created a furor when a moderator asked if the city should do more to attract foreign-born residents. Cramer replied: "Keep Marysville a white community as much as possible."
Northern Mich. pastor gets 10-year prison sentence for assault
TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — A man who was a pastor at a Traverse City church has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for sexual assault.
Christopher Cox was accused of sexually assaulting men after drugging them. He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for the dismissal of other charges.
Cox was pastor at Long Lake Church. Defense attorney Paul Jarboe said Cox was a "contributing member of our community, but obviously there was another side."
Assistant prosecutor Charles Hamlin called Cox a "predator" and a "monster."
The Traverse City Record-Eagle said Cox didn't speak in court Tuesday.
Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg has defended the plea deal, saying Cox's sentence would not have been longer if he had been convicted of additional charges.
Ann Arbor schools win $1B bond, largest in state since '94
ANN ARBOR (AP) — Voters in the Ann Arbor school district have approved a $1 billion bond proposal, the largest in Michigan since 1994.
The district says the money will be used to upgrade schools, add classrooms, buy buses and technology, among other priorities.
The Washtenaw County Clerk's Office says the bond was favored by 53 percent of voters Tuesday.
The Ann Arbor district includes the city of Ann Arbor and parts of eight townships. There are 18,000 students.
Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the bond will "provide for generations of children." She said some of the 35 buildings will need to be replaced in the years ahead.
The Ann Arbor News says the district has a $9 billion tax base, the largest of any Michigan school district.
