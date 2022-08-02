Ottawa County residents are taking to the polls today to vote in Michigan's primary election.
The purpose of this election is to see which candidates will advance through to the November general election. Included on the ballot are races for governor, Michigan House and Senate, U.S. Congress, and the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.
Early Tuesday afternoon, the Tribune caught up with voters at St. Patrick - St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Grand Haven. One voter, Winsom Bricker, said she was the daughter-in-law of Republican state representative candidate Mick Bricker, who is running against the 91st incumbent, Greg VanWoerkom.
"This is my first primary in the Grand Haven area," Winsom Bricker said. "It is really cool that for my first primary election I get to vote for my father-in-law."
Another voter, Chris Clark, said he was voting because he felt like it was his civic duty, and that it was "important to have a voice."
Polls close at 8 p.m.; the Tribune will print updated election results throughout the evening, and will provide in-depth reports on the outcomes of the elections once the winners are determined.
