Town hall meetings share potential plans for the city

Grand Haven residents gathered Wednesday at Mary A. White Elementary School to ask questions and listen to future plans for their city.
The meeting was the final of four town halls hosted by city employees to discuss the infrastructure millage appearing on the Nov. 5 ballot, as well as a five-year recreation plan and Zoning Ordinance changes.
City Manager Pat McGinnis opened the meeting by speaking about the zoning rule changes and answering audience questions.
“We’re going through the whole ordinance,” he said. “Affordable housing is a real critical element of this change.”
McGinnis said the city is spending a lot of time on the public engagement side of changing its current Zoning Ordinance. He noted three upcoming workshops set for the Mondays in November, through the 18th, will give the community a chance to weigh in on potential changes.
Also looking to the future, Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos gave a presentation on the city’s five-year parks and recreation plan.
“In order for the city to be eligible for grants, we have to have an approved five-year plan with the state,” Gajdos said, noting the city is in the process of updating the current plan.
Community members were encouraged to attend the next Grand Haven Parks and Recreation Board meeting starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at City Hall, to share their thoughts on various projects.
Attendees also were encouraged to visit City Hall, or the precinct for their residence, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the election. On the ballot – along with mayoral, City Council and Board of Light & Power trustee candidates – will be an infrastructure millage known as “Forever Grand Haven.” The proposed millage would be a perpetual 3-mill levy, which would be phased in over the next 16 years as the current 3.419 mills expire.
McGinnis said the proposed millage would be a pay-as-you-go plan, instead of being based on debt.
A video was played to explain the proposed infrastructure millage.
“The proposal poses no greater tax burden than what the citizens of Grand Haven currently experience,” the video explained.
